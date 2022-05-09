Apollo Galleries to Auction Breathtaking Array of Classical and Asian Antiquities, Ancient Jewelry and Weaponry, May 14-15

Featured: Early 1st millennium BC bronze shield, life-size Roman marble statues of children, Chinese Ming Dynasty foo lion altar, unparalleled selection of Greek, Roman & Viking jewelry

LONDON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ivan Bonchev of Apollo Galleries and Auctions, Britain's premier source for authentic, expertly appraised cultural art and antiquities, takes pleasure in announcing highlights of the company's May 14-15, 2022 sale. The elegant 599-lot auction event is divided into two sessions, each with its own distinct specialties. Classical and Asian antiquities will be presented on Saturday the 14th, while ancient jewellery and weaponry are reserved for Sunday the 15th. Deeply provenanced, all auction items have been vetted by world-renowned consultants, and wherever applicable, scientifically analyzed and tested.

Extraordinary Greek Attic helmet of domed form, circa 300 BC, hammered bronze, exhibits craftsmanship and artistry of a very high standard. Similar examples appeared in Christie's auction of Axel Guttman collection. Provenance: London private collector; European collection; Peter Ing; old Austrian collection. Estimate £60,000-£90,000 ($74,695-$112,040) Very large and ornamental Ming Dynasty glazed pottery foo lion altar of 3-piece construction, circa 1368-1644 AD. Size: 925mm x 600mm. Provenance: property of London ancient art gallery; collection of Dr. E. Bourke, of Yonkers, New York. Estimate £20,000-£30,000 ($25,090-$37,635)

Wondrous treasures from many of the world's greatest civilizations are featured in this exciting weekend event. There are superb Greek and Roman pottery, Egyptian masks, Roman glass and lamps, and stunning wearable gold jewelry. Ancient weaponry includes Chalcidian helmets, Medieval period swords with inlaid handles, Viking battle axes, and much more. Asian offerings are led by porcelains, Gandharan sculptures, Chinese bronze and terracotta figures of mounted horses and other coveted animal forms, including rabbits, rams, dogs, pigs and fowl.

The Saturday session opens with a pair of beautiful life-size Roman marble statues of cherubic nude children representing Harpocrates, the god of silence and secrecy. Each figure is posed gracefully on a plinth, with one hand resting on a vessel and the other arm holding a cornucopia. The auction estimate for the pair is £40,000-£60,000 ($50,185-$75,280).

An extremely fine circa-500 BC Greek Attic black-figure pottery amphora features painted iconography of a satyr flanked by two maenads and, on the opposite side, Hermes with a female figure and male figure, possibly Eros. Its documented UK provenance goes back to 1951. Estimate: £10,000-£20,000 ($12,545-$25,090)

The Asian art category is graced by a large and exquisitely ornamental three-piece glazed-pottery foo lion altar. This glamorous showpiece dating to circa 1368-1644 AD [Ming Dynasty] is executed in rich mustard and green shades, with "harness and bell" adornments and openwork star elements. Estimate: £20,000-£30,000 ($25,090-$37,635)

A sumptuous selection of precious ancient jewelry is waiting to dazzle bidders on Day 2 of the sale. A Greek gold pendant with image of Gorgon head with snake coiffure in low relief, circa 400 BC, is a book example and was exhibited by The Arts Council of Great Britain. Like all other gold jewelry in Apollo Galleries' auction, the pendant has been XRF-tested. Estimate: £20,000-£30,000 ($25,090-$37,635)

According to Apollo Galleries' founder/director Dr Ivan Bonchev (PhD, University of Oxford), interest in ancient weaponry "never wanes, although accessibility to fine, genuine examples of battle armor and implements decreases every time an important piece goes into a private collection." There is great excitement anytime Apollo Galleries is able to offer something truly extraordinary, like the circa-300BC Greek Attic hammered bronze helmet entered as Lot 322. Its craftsmanship and artistry are of an exceedingly high standard. It is similar to examples that were held in the venerable Axel Guttman collection. Estimate: £60,000-£90,000 ($74,695-$112,040).

