Apollo Global Management (APO) Faces Securities Class Action Amid Questions Related to Business with Epstein - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) and certain current and former executives after blockbuster reporting by The Financial Times and CNN on previously undisclosed information about Apollo's business relationship with disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Apollo securities between May 10, 2021 and February 21, 2026.

Each of FT's and CNN's reports drove the price of Apollo shares significantly lower, prompting national shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman to continue its investigation into claims that Apollo violated the federal securities. The firm urges Apollo investors who suffered significant losses to contact the firm now to discuss their rights.

Class Period: May 10, 2021 – Feb. 21, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 1, 2026

Apollo Global Management (APO) Securities Class Action:

The litigation is focused on the propriety of Apollo's assurances that it had never done business with Epstein.

In contrast to Apollo's assurances, the lawsuit alleges, among other things, that Apollo's CEO Marc Rowan consulted Epstein on Apollo's tax affairs.

This information came to light beginning on February 1, 2026, when the FT reported that "[t]op Apollo Global Management executives including chief Marc Rowan held wide-ranging discussions over the firm's tax arrangements with Jeffrey Epstein throughout the 2010s, despite the private capital firm having previously said it 'never did any business' with the child sex offender." The report was based on a review of millions of emails recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Scrutiny heightened on February 17, 2026, when the FT reported that two teachers' unions whose members have over $27.5 billion in capital commitments to Apollo funds requested an SEC investigation into Apollo's "'lack of candour' over its ties to Epstein." According to the article, the unions said in their letter to the SEC "'[w]e are troubled by Apollo's seeming inability to be forthcoming about the extent to which Epstein was a personal, social and professional associate of the firm and its partners.'"

The next day, Apollo's President James C. Zelter sent a letter to clients and partners claiming there was nothing new in the Epstein documents and "[n]either Marc Rowan nor anyone else at Apollo (excluding Leon Black) had either a business or personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein."

Finally, on February 21, 2026, CNN published "How Wall Street's Apollo got tangled up again in the Epstein files." In addition to the above matters, CNN reported that "Eleanor Bloxham, founder and CEO of The Value Alliance Company, which advises boards and executives, told CNN that she believes the unions have a 'strong case' pushing for an SEC investigation[]" and "described Apollo's response this week as 'very weak' and questioned why Rowan's meetings and correspondence with Epstein was not previously disclosed."

As these events have unfolded, by February 23, 2026, investors saw the price of Apollo shares fall over 15%, wiping out over $12 billion of market capitalization in just over three weeks.

"We're investigating whether, having assured investors that it and no one else at Apollo except Black had ever done business with Epstein, Apollo misrepresented the reputational risk that it has apparently been facing for years," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

