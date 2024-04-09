Apollo GraphQL Announces the Next GraphQL Summit Amid Rapid GraphQL Enterprise Adoption

Industry Leaders to Showcase Tangible Business Impact of GraphQL Federation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of a recent report by Gartner®, Apollo GraphQL , the creator of GraphQL federation, is announcing the 7th annual GraphQL Summit, scheduled for October 8–10, 2024, in New York City. This premier three-day event gathers the largest assembly of GraphQL enthusiasts and API platform teams. Engineering teams can learn from industry leaders spearheading successful GraphQL deployments at scale and hear from Apollo GraphQL on its product roadmap and vision for the future of GraphQL and GraphQL federation.

According to the Gartner report, GraphQL's adoption is on the rise, since "By 2027, more than 60% of enterprises will use GraphQL in production, up from less than 30% in 2024." The report also predicts that "By 2027, 30% of enterprises using GraphQL will utilize GraphQL federation, up from less than 5% in 2024."1 As GraphQL federation marks its 5th anniversary, Apollo GraphQL remains at the forefront of this transformative technology.

Previous GraphQL Summits have featured internet giants like Netflix, Intuit, and Wayfair, sharing invaluable insights into deploying GraphQL at scale to support distributed architectures. Rather than a sprawl of backends-for-frontends or experience APIs, these teams implemented GraphQL federation, an architecture that combines APIs and enables any number of client teams to query them from a single endpoint. Engineering leaders and API platform teams can learn how to use this architecture to drive developer velocity, enhance the customer experience across any number of applications, or handle the technical side of mergers and acquisitions, where IT is saddled with many disparate siloed systems that were never designed to talk to each other.

This year's GraphQL Summit aims to support this burgeoning adoption with sessions led by industry luminaries across various sectors, including retail, automotive, and banking. Featured speakers include Stephanie Saunders, Engineering Manager at Coinbase; Mike Cohen, Technical Fellow at Indeed; and Marc-Andre Giroux, Senior Software Developer at Netflix, as well as the co-founders of Apollo GraphQL, Geoff Schmidt and Matt DeBergalis, who will share their insights and expertise on the future of GraphQL and GraphQL federation. Attendees can expect tracks and workshops covering best practices on security, governance, and API platform engineering; real-world use cases and the latest advancements in GraphQL technology; along with a new focus on leveraging GraphQL federation to support artificial intelligence.

Geoff Schmidt, CEO and co-founder of Apollo GraphQL, remarks: "As enterprise technology evolves, the rise of GraphQL represents a pivotal shift towards more efficient, scalable, and interconnected systems. The latest insights from Gartner reaffirm what we at Apollo GraphQL have long believed: GraphQL federation is not just a trend, but a fundamental technology shaping the future of digital experiences. Apollo GraphQL is committed to fostering an environment where developers and enterprises can learn, grow, and succeed with GraphQL. The upcoming GraphQL Summit is a reflection of this commitment, featuring talks from industry leaders like Coinbase and Netflix, and promises to be an invaluable opportunity for API platform engineering builders and leaders to discover how GraphQL federation revolutionizes API architectures for seamless, innovative systems that are driving the future of digital experiences."

All GraphQL enthusiasts are invited to join the conversation by submitting to speak at the Summit. Whether an industry veteran or a newcomer, this is a chance to share insights, experiences, and innovations with the GraphQL community.

For more information about the GraphQL Summit or to submit your proposal to speak, please visit our website: www.graphqlsummit.com .

About Apollo GraphQL

Apollo GraphQL helps developers help the world by providing a better API platform across teams. Apollo's open-source software is downloaded 25M times per month and its commercial GraphQL technologies power the most innovative brands today. Teams at Netflix, Snap, and the New York Times ship personalized, omnichannel experiences faster with a supergraph – a self-service GraphQL platform that spans any number of backend services. Serving over 5T requests in 2023, the Apollo GraphOS platform simplifies API development with workflows and infrastructure to build, test, and ship supergraphs at any scale. Based in San Francisco, Apollo is backed by Insight Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Matrix Partners, and Trinity Ventures. Learn more at: https://www.apollographql.com .

1 Gartner, When to Use GraphQL to Accelerate API Delivery, By Shameen Pillai, et al, March 7, 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

