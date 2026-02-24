Apollo GraphQL Joins Agentic AI Foundation to Advance Open Standards for Agent-to-API Integration

As a Silver member, Apollo joins Anthropic, Block, OpenAI, and other industry leaders in stewarding open standards for AI-to-API integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo GraphQL , the graph-based API orchestration leader, today announced it has joined the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) . As a Silver member of the Linux Foundation-hosted AAIF, Apollo strengthens the coalition stewarding Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard for connecting AI applications to tools, data, and applications.

MCP has seen explosive growth and significant evolution since its introduction, rapidly becoming essential infrastructure for agentic AI. Apollo's platform enables enterprises to connect AI agents to their APIs securely and efficiently using MCP and GraphQL. Since launching Apollo MCP Server in May 2025, Apollo has become a leading contributor to the MCP ecosystem – hosting community events, partnering with companies across the developer tooling landscape, and growing an active builder community around the protocol.

"Everyone's building agents – the question now is what infrastructure they'll build them on," said Matt DeBergalis, CEO and co-founder of Apollo GraphQL. "The organizations that reach for open standards and principled architectures today will move fastest and benefit most from what comes tomorrow. That's why we're joining the AAIF: to ensure every company has the opportunity to thrive and companies thrive and flourish in the digital economy."

Proven Investment in the MCP Ecosystem

Apollo's AAIF membership reflects a track record of investment in MCP and the broader agentic AI community:

Apollo MCP Server: Listed on the official MCP Registry , Apollo MCP Server enables teams to expose GraphQL APIs as MCP tools without writing custom code. The open-source server delivers production-ready AI integration with built-in monitoring, deterministic execution, and policy enforcement.

Listed on the official , Apollo MCP Server enables teams to expose GraphQL APIs as MCP tools without writing custom code. The open-source server delivers production-ready AI integration with built-in monitoring, deterministic execution, and policy enforcement. MCP Builder Events : Since June 2025, Apollo has hosted more than 20 events focused on helping developers build with MCP, partnering with leading companies including Postman, WorkOS, and Canva. These events have grown a community of thousands of builders actively developing MCP-powered applications.

Since June 2025, Apollo has hosted more than 20 events focused on helping developers build with MCP, partnering with leading companies including Postman, WorkOS, and Canva. These events have grown a community of thousands of builders actively developing MCP-powered applications. MCP Dev Summit : Apollo is a presenter and sponsor at the upcoming MCP Dev Summit in New York City (April 2-3, 2026), the premier event for the MCP developer community now hosted by the AAIF.

Apollo is a presenter and sponsor at the upcoming MCP Dev Summit in New York City (April 2-3, 2026), the premier event for the MCP developer community now hosted by the AAIF. GraphQL Foundation AI Working Group : In October 2025, Apollo co-founded the GraphQL Foundation's AI Working Group to advance standards for AI-to-API integration within the GraphQL ecosystem.

Customer Momentum

Apollo has worked closely with enterprises across industries to bring MCP into production, with its MCP Server already in use with teams building agentic experiences, including Block (a founding Platinum member of the AAIF), Wiz and Yahoo. The formation of the AAIF marks an important moment – a foundation and standards body to support infrastructure that's already powering real-world AI integration.

"Apollo and Block share a belief that open standards will define how AI agents connect to enterprise APIs," said Bradley Axen, Goose Creator at Block, Inc. "Having Apollo join the AAIF means more of the companies shaping this infrastructure are committed to keeping it open."

Extending Apollo's Open-Source Leadership

Apollo's AAIF membership extends the company's long-standing commitment to open-source and industry standards. Apollo created GraphQL Federation, the architecture for composing distributed GraphQL APIs that has become a de facto standard for enterprise API platforms. Apollo actively contributes to the GraphQL Foundation's Composite Schemas Working Group, which is building on Federation's design to advance an open specification for distributed GraphQL. Apollo is a member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), GraphQL Foundation, and Linux Foundation. With more than 1 billion downloads of its open-source software, Apollo has become the standard for working with GraphQL and powers the most innovative brands today.

