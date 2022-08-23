Apollo Health Group Responds to The NCCN Colorectal Cancer Guidelines Now Recommending Genetic Testing for All Diagnosed Patients

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) recently announced new guidelines that recommend testing for all patients diagnosed with colon cancer. The NCCN now recommends that a germline multi-gene panel be offered to patients with colon cancer who are less than 50-years of age and be considered for all others, with mismatch repair in their tumor or family history. These new recommendations from the NCCN broaden the current testing criteria, which priorly limited testing to certain age groups and cancer types.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States. "These new NCCN guidelines have the potential to identify more patients who might benefit from genomic testing" said Apollo Health Group Chief Operating Officer, Blaine Smith. "Affordable genomic testing is now readily available, and these new guidelines have the ability to dramatically increase access to these patients and their family members who might benefit from genomic testing."

If an individual has been previously diagnosed with cancer, hereditary testing can potentially let them know the likelihood of developing that specific cancer again as well as finding other potentially mutated genes. For individuals who have had family members diagnosed with cancer, genetic testing can help determine how likely they may be to inherit that cancer as well as how likely they are to pass it to their children. With genomic testing, early detection and prevention of cancer become possible for both individuals and families.

About Apollo Health Group:

Apollo Health Group is a healthcare-focused marketing and education platform that owns and operates two CLIA certified high complexity molecular laboratories. Apollo works with individuals, care providers, and corporations to improve the quality of life for their patients. Apollo is focused on improving health outcomes through offering genetic, wellness, and infectious disease testing while making testing accessible and service centric.

