Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, "Cancer care requires passionate commitment, cutting edge expertise along with unswerving dedication to keep raising the bar and at Apollo we have embraced this ethos, as our singular goal is to make cancer conquerable!"

Dr. Reddy added, "For over twenty–five years, Apollo Cancer Centres have been serving patients from over 140 countries. Our fine teams of Oncologists persevere relentlessly to offer patients the global best in cancer care and a contemporary product such as the Radixact System will help our patients by minimizing the impact on their quality of life."

Radixact System Benefits

The platform features a more powerful linear accelerator than prior generations, as well as integrated 3D CTrue™ imaging and helical treatment delivery, which enable physicians to deliver very accurate, individualized dose distributions that precisely conform to the shape of the patient's tumor while minimizing dose to normal, healthy tissue, resulting in fewer side effects for patients

Daily 3D image guidance, which facilitates proper patient positioning and dose targeting even when anatomical changes occur, helps ensure treatment accuracy is achieved. Clinicians are able to easily see the patient anatomy every day as part of the streamlined delivery workflow, so that they know exactly where the tumor is on that particular day

The treatments are both highly efficient and effective, expanding the reach of radiation therapy and enabling previously untreatable cases to be treated with ease – and with a seamless process

Adaptive therapy, using PreciseART™ Adaptive Radiation Therapy software, is highly automated and efficient, enabling the clinical team to routinely incorporate adjustments to the treatment planning and delivery process based on changes in tumor size, shape and location — as well as subtle changes in the location of organs and other healthy tissue

"We are honored to be partnering with Apollo Hospitals to improve the lives of people with cancer. Our employees are focused on a common goal – to put patients first by providing them with the best possible care," said Lionel Hadjadjeba, M.D., Senior Vice President, and Chief Commercial Officer at Accuray. "The Radixact® System can be used to treat virtually any tumor type including breast, head and neck, lung and prostate cancers, during every stage of the treatment journey, from primary cases, to recurrent and metastatic diseases. This gives the Apollo Hospitals clinical team tremendous flexibility and enables them to tailor treatments to the specific needs of each patient."

