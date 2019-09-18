Apollo Jets, LLC. Announces Formation Of Apollo Yachts

Apollo Yachts was created to enhance the offerings of Apollo Jets and will maintain the unparalleled service that its' current clientele has become accustomed to. Apollo Jets has been in business for over 10 years facilitating travel for the highest class of clientele from the sports, entertainment and corporate worlds with best in class brokerage service. This unequaled experience, reputation and reliability will be brought to the yacht industry.

Apollo Yachts will be the trusted source for all sales, yacht management and luxury charters worldwide. By acquiring Cambridge Yacht Group, with a combined 60+ years of experience in the industry, Apollo has acquired significant experience and branding in the industry. At the forefront of Apollo Yachts offerings will be its' dedication towards making every yachting experience tailored to exceed the expectations of its clients just as Apollo Jets has for over 10 years.

Apollo Yachts will operate out of offices in Miami and Boston with other locations part of the planned growth.

