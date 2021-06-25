Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Affiliate Allied Pacific of California IPA to Partner with Shriners Children's Southern California in Opening a New Specialty Pediatric Satellite Clinic

The new satellite clinic will serve more children and families by bringing services into their neighborhood that Shriners Children's Southern California had previously served until 2017 when Shriner's Hospital for Children – Los Angeles moved to its current headquarters in Pasadena, California. Shriners Children's Southern California will offer the community exceptional care to children with orthopedic and plastic reconstructive surgery needs. A pediatric orthopedic surgeon and a pediatric plastic surgeon from Shriners Children's will travel to the Los Angeles clinic every Friday. Additional information regarding conditions treated and operating hours can be found at www.shcla.org .

Kenneth Sim, M.D., Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed, stated, "This affiliation enables the return of our venerable healthcare partner, Shriners Children's Southern California, to the Downtown Los Angeles community. Shriners Children's Southern California and APC share aligned goals of providing the best healthcare to traditionally underserved populations, and we are very excited about this collaboration."

Christopher Dougherty, administrator of Shriners Children's Southern California, stated, "We are thrilled to be opening this new Shriners Children's satellite clinic in Downtown Los Angeles, allowing us to provide greater accessibility to patients and families by bringing our exceptional services back into their neighborhood. We always seek to care for children as close to their homes as possible, and this clinic will promote stronger relationships and collaboration between Shriners Children's and APC in this region. We are honored to be affiliated with a sensational organization like APC in caring for children."

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs) and a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization (NGACO). For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

About Allied Pacific of California IPA (APC)

Established in 1992, Allied Pacific of California IPA has grown and become a trusted healthcare team consisting of over 700 primary care physicians and more than 1,000 specialists with a comprehensive network of healthcare professionals to service more than 350,000 members throughout Los Angeles County.

APC is proud to be the recipient of the America's Physician Groups (APG) Five Star Standards of Excellence Award for four consecutive years (2017-2020). The APG award is the recognition of excellence in Care Management Practices, Information Technology, Accountability and Transparency, Patient-Centered Care, Group Support of Advanced Primary Care and Administrative and Financial Capability of our organization.

It is our vision that APC's transformation from a physicians' group into a premiere integrated health system enables us to provide the best healthcare service to our community. For more information, please visit www.AlliedIPA.com.

About Shriners Children's

Shriners Children's is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our health care system provides advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. All care and services are provided regardless of the families' ability to pay.

Shriners Children's is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

For more information, please visit www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about ApolloMed's ability to deliver sustainable long-term value, operational focus and strategic growth and expansion plans. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of ApolloMed's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in ApolloMed's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risk factors contained in ApolloMed's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

(626) 943-6491

[email protected]

Carolyne Sohn, The Equity Group

(415) 568-2255

[email protected]

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://apollomed.net

