Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Announces Leadership Transitions

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company which enables providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced the following leadership transitions:

Brandon Sim, the company's Co-CEO, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 19, 2024 .

. Dr. Thomas Lam will serve as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and is retiring as President and Co-CEO, effective January 19, 2024 .

will serve as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and is retiring as President and Co-CEO, effective . Chan Basho remains Chief Financial Officer and, in addition, has been named Chief Operating Officer, effective January 19, 2024 .

. Dr. Dinesh Kumar will be joining the executive team as Chief Medical Officer of ApolloMed, effective January 23, 2024 .

Dr. Lam, a co-founder of ApolloMed, led the Company in its growth from a private, regional organization in Southern California into a publicly traded, technology-powered integrated healthcare delivery platform empowering over 10,000 providers across the country. As part of a rigorously planned process, Mr. Sim will continue to lead ApolloMed into its next chapter of growth as President and CEO, alongside Mr. Basho, COO and CFO, and Dr. Kumar, CMO.

Dr. Thomas Lam, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of ApolloMed, stated, "It has been an honor to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed, and I am extremely proud of the high-access, high-quality, and high-value healthcare we have brought to communities across the country for decades. Over the past several years, I have partnered with Brandon and witnessed the fresh energy, technology-forward perspective, and high level of execution that Brandon has imbued into the organization as we strive to provide industry-leading care for all. I, along with the Board of Directors, am confident that his innovative mindset, strategic thinking, and demonstrated leadership ability make him the best person to lead ApolloMed's success in its next chapter of growth as a leading, national value-based healthcare platform."

Brandon Sim, President and Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed, said, "Both ApolloMed and I are extremely grateful for the innumerable contributions that Dr. Lam has made over the last several decades, not only to our Company but to the entire healthcare industry. He is truly a visionary and healthcare pioneer, and I am honored to have the opportunity to continue leading ApolloMed as we accelerate our path towards our mission to deliver exceptional care to communities across the country. I am grateful to have had the chance to work so closely with Dr. Lam over the past five years and look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Lam in his new role as Vice Chairman of the Board."

"I am also very excited to continue working with Chan in his new role as COO. Chan has been instrumental in helping build and scale ApolloMed to where we are today. His unwavering alignment with our core values and his focus on strengthening our foundation for growth makes him the perfect fit to lead our Company as Chief Operating Officer," continued Mr. Sim.

"Last but not least, I am thrilled to partner with Dr. Dinesh Kumar and welcome him to the executive team as Chief Medical Officer. In his new role, Dr. Kumar will lead medical and care management, quality, clinical delivery, and health services teams and serve as a key executive team member. Dr. Kumar brings deep clinical, provider, and payer experience to our organization, as well as an incredible passion for growing the impact that our unique care model is having on local communities. His experience and leadership will support our efforts to scale our proven care model across the country and continue our excellence in driving quality and value for our members and partners," stated Mr. Sim.

Dr. Dinesh Kumar, a visionary healthcare leader with over 25 years of healthcare experience, has spent his career transforming healthcare for the better, across clinical, provider group, and payer settings. Prior to his appointment as CMO of ApolloMed, Dr. Kumar served as Chief Medical and Chief Operating Officer at Alignment Healthcare. Before that, Dr. Kumar led value-based care and population health efforts as Senior Vice President of Clinical Transformation at DaVita. Prior, he served as Chief Medical Officer of HealthCare Partners within the California market.

Dr. Kumar received his medical degree from the University of Madras and completed his residency in internal medicine at Howard University. He then completed his fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and completed a Health Care Leadership Program at the University of California-San Francisco.

