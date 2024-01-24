Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Announces Planned Corporate Rebrand as Astrana Health

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company which enables providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced it plans to change its name to Astrana Health, effective February 26, 2024. Alongside the planned corporate name change, the Company's common stock is intended to begin trading under the new symbol "ASTH" on the NASDAQ, effective February 26, 2024.

Astrana Health was founded in 1992 by physicians to empower physicians in delivering best-in-class healthcare for their local communities. Today, it serves around 900,000 members in value-based care arrangements, with a multi-payer approach and diversified business across Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial, and the ACA Marketplace. Astrana Health currently partners with over 10,000 affiliated providers and operates 61 outpatient locations nationwide, all supported by its purpose-built, proprietary technology platform.

Brandon Sim, President and CEO of Astrana Health, stated, "Astrana Health represents a unifying brand that reflects our rapidly expanding national footprint and our deep commitment to providing high-quality care to local communities across the country. Our new name is inspired by roots that refer to 'a collection of stars', paying homage to our Company's founding physicians and aptly representing the Company's star providers and teammates, who are allying together to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care as a well-coordinated network, or constellation, to patients nationwide. We are excited to unite under our new brand and further accelerate our mission to deliver exceptional patient experiences and to provide quality care to all. We are more energized than ever to lead the transformation towards value-based healthcare."

Patients and partners can expect the same industry-leading level of care, expertise, and commitment from Astrana Health. The organization remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of healthcare delivery, while delivering value for patients, providers, payers, and partners.

Branding across the Company will be rolled out in phases and will transition over the coming months.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company which enables providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements about the Company's prospects Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

