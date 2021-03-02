Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Appoints Jeremy R. Jackson, M.D., as Chief of Staff

ALHAMBRA, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare management company, today announced the appointment of Jeremy R. Jackson, M.D., to the newly created role of Chief of Staff, effective March 10, 2021.

In his role as Chief of Staff, Dr. Jackson will work closely with the executive team and play a key role in special projects for ApolloMed's technology platform, business development, strategy and operations.

Dr. Jackson brings 10 years of healthcare industry experience in management consulting and as a practicing physician to ApolloMed. He previously served as a Project Leader in the Boston Consulting Group's healthcare practice and, from 2011 to 2018, was a resident physician in the Department of General Surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital (Harvard Medical School) where he led the postoperative care teams serving patients across a broad spectrum of surgical disease. Dr. Jackson was also a Chief Resident in Quality and Patient Safety for the Department of Surgery at the Boston Veterans Affairs Hospital from 2017 to 2018 and a research fellow in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles from 2014 to 2016. Dr. Jackson received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Michigan Medical School and Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences, Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Southern California.

Kenneth Sim, M.D., Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to the ApolloMed leadership team at this exciting time in the Company's history. Jeremy's prior experience as a practicing physician and as a strategy consultant to various companies within the healthcare space made him the ideal person to take on the Chief of Staff role. He is familiar with the challenges facing today's healthcare providers and will play a key role in ensuring the Company is prioritizing and working on our initiatives effectively, which is particularly important given our aggressive growth strategy."

Dr. Jackson added, "I am pleased to be joining ApolloMed, one of the leading providers of integrated value-based care management and delivery in the country. I believe the Company has developed a unique physician-centric model that, combined with the proprietary technologies built and implemented over the past couple of years, make it truly stand out from its peers. I look forward to making my contributions to ApolloMed's efforts as we continue to focus on cost effectively ensuring positive health outcomes and experiences for our patients."

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, ApolloMed operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries include management services organizations ("MSOs"), affiliated independent practice associations ("IPAs") and a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization ("NGACO"). Network Medical Management, Inc. and Apollo Medical Management, Inc. are the administrative and managerial services companies for the affiliated physician owned professional corporations that contract with independent physicians to deliver medical services in-office and virtually under the Allied Pacific of California IPA, Alpha Care Medical Group, Inc. and Accountable Health Care IPA brands. These affiliates are supported by ApolloMed Hospitalists, a Medical Corporation. Our NGACO operates under the APA ACO, Inc. brand and participates in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services program that allows provider groups to assume higher levels of financial risk and potentially achieve a higher reward from participation in the program's attribution-based risk sharing model. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the Company's continued growth, operational focus and strategic growth plans. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

