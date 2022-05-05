Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Company to Host Conference Call Today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET

ALHAMBRA, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022:

Q1 total revenue of $263.3 million , up 50% from $176.1 million for the prior-year quarter

, up 50% from for the prior-year quarter Q1 net income of $12.1 million , compared to $14.5 million for the prior-year quarter (additional detail provided in the Q1 GAAP financial review below)

, compared to for the prior-year quarter (additional detail provided in the Q1 GAAP financial review below) Q1 net income attributable to ApolloMed of $14.3 million , up 8% from $13.2 million for the prior-year quarter

, up 8% from for the prior-year quarter Q1 earnings per share - diluted ("EPS - diluted") of $0.31 , up 3% from $0.30 per share for the prior-year quarter

, up 3% from per share for the prior-year quarter Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $38.2 million , up 25% from $30.5 million for the prior-year quarter

Cash and cash equivalents of $237.9 million as of March 31, 2022

Recent Operating Highlights:

In April 2022 , the Company completed the previously announced acquisition of 100% of the fully diluted capitalization of Jade Health Care Medical Group ("Jade Health"), a primary and specialty care physician group focused on providing high-quality care to local San Francisco Bay area communities. Jade Health is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare to Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial members through its over 350 primary and specialty care providers. The transaction will add approximately 13,000 members, primarily located in the City and County of San Francisco and San Mateo County , to ApolloMed's membership.

, the Company completed the previously announced acquisition of 100% of the fully diluted capitalization of Jade Health Care Medical Group ("Jade Health"), a primary and specialty care physician group focused on providing high-quality care to local San Francisco Bay area communities. Jade Health is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare to Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial members through its over 350 primary and specialty care providers. The transaction will add approximately 13,000 members, primarily located in the City and County of and , to ApolloMed's membership. The Company appointed Chan Basho as Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Basho will also assume the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer effective May 5, 2022 , as Eric Chin is stepping down as Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons. Mr. Chin will continue to work with the Company as an executive advisor to ensure a smooth transition.

Guidance:

ApolloMed is raising its guidance for total revenue and the lower end of its guidance ranges for net income, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, previously disclosed on March 14, 2022, as a result of strong organic membership growth and favorable membership mix. Net income and EBITDA include the impact of Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation's ("APC") investment in a payer partner, which completed an initial public offering to become a publicly traded company in June 2021. As APC's investment is an excluded asset solely for the benefit of APC and its shareholders, any gains or losses as a result of this investment do not affect the net income attributable to ApolloMed and adjusted EBITDA attributable to ApolloMed. The May 5, 2022, revised net income and EBITDA guidance ranges assume a stock price of the payer partner of $1.93. These assumptions are based on the Company's existing business, current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2022.

($ in millions)

2022 Guidance Range

2022 Guidance Range



(as of March 14, 2022)

(as of May 5, 2022)



Low

High

Low

High Total revenue

$ 1,030.0

$ 1,080.0

$ 1,055.0

$ 1,085.0 Net income

$ 33.0

$ 57.0

$ 38.0

$ 57.0 EBITDA

$ 72.0

$ 111.0

$ 81.0

$ 111.0 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 130.0

$ 166.0

$ 136.0

$ 166.0

See "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for additional information.

Management Commentary:

Brandon Sim, Co-Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed, added, "We are pleased to announce another impressive quarter of results, having achieved 50% growth on the top line for the first quarter of 2022 as a result of strong organic membership growth and favorable membership mix, while continuing to increase profitability. More importantly, we remain committed to our mission of empowering healthcare providers, especially independent physicians, to care for and serve their communities more effectively, as well as participate in the movement towards value-based care. We are seeing strong tailwinds for the business, as independent physicians across the country express interest in our unique model; in this quarter alone, we added two new physician groups in Northern California. To assist with our significant growth trajectory, I am pleased to have recently welcomed Chan Basho as Chief Strategy Officer as well as Interim Chief Financial Officer. We are excited to have Chan on board and expect to benefit from his extensive experience in driving new business growth for leading healthcare companies."

GAAP Financial Review for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022:

Total revenue of $263.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , an increase of 50%, compared to $176.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 .

for the quarter ended , an increase of 50%, compared to for the quarter ended . Capitation revenue, net, of $222.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , an increase of 53%, compared to $144.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 . Capitation revenue represented 84% of total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

for the quarter ended , an increase of 53%, compared to for the quarter ended . Capitation revenue represented 84% of total revenue for the quarter ended . Net income was $12.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , compared to net income of $14.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 . The decrease in net income was primarily a result of higher non-controlling interest losses of $9.0 million due to unrealized losses for shares held for the benefit of APC excluded assets.

for the quarter ended , compared to net income of for the quarter ended . The decrease in net income was primarily a result of higher non-controlling interest losses of due to unrealized losses for shares held for the benefit of APC excluded assets. Net income attributable to ApolloMed of $14.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , an increase of 8%, compared to $13.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 .

for the quarter ended , an increase of 8%, compared to for the quarter ended . EPS - diluted of $0.31 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , compared to $0.30 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 .

Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022:

EBITDA of $23.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , compared to $26.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 .

for the quarter ended , compared to for the quarter ended . Adjusted EBITDA increased to $38.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , an increase of 25%, compared to $30.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 .

Balance Sheet Highlights:

As of March 31, 2022 , ApolloMed's cash and cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities were $280.8 million , working capital was $284.0 million , and total stockholders' equity increased to $479.5 million ; compared to cash and cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities of $286.5 million , working capital of $283.4 million and total stockholders' equity of $460.5 million , respectively, as of December 31, 2021.

For more details on ApolloMed's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, please refer to ApolloMed's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which is accessible at www.sec.gov.

Note About Consolidated Entities

The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and VIEs in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Noncontrolling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income.

Note About Stockholders' Equity, Certain Treasury Stock and Earnings Per Share

As of the date of this press release, 140,954 holdback shares have not been issued to certain former shareholders of the Company's subsidiary, Network Medical Management, Inc. ("NMM"), who were NMM shareholders at the time of closing of the merger, as they have yet to submit properly completed letters of transmittal to ApolloMed in order to receive their pro rata portion of ApolloMed's common stock and warrants as contemplated under that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated December 21, 2016, among ApolloMed, NMM, Apollo Acquisition Corp. ("Merger Subsidiary") and Kenneth Sim, M.D., as amended, pursuant to which Merger Subsidiary merged with and into NMM, with NMM as the surviving corporation. Pending such receipt, such former NMM shareholders have the right to receive, without interest, their pro rata share of dividends or distributions with a record date after the effectiveness of the merger. The Company's consolidated financial statements have treated such shares of common stock as outstanding, given the receipt of the letter of transmittal is considered perfunctory and ApolloMed is legally obligated to issue these shares in connection with the merger.

Shares of ApolloMed's common stock owned by APC, a VIE of the Company, are legally issued and outstanding but excluded from shares of common stock outstanding in the Company's consolidated financial statements, as such shares are treated as treasury shares for accounting purposes. Such shares, therefore, are not included in the number of shares of common stock outstanding used to calculate the Company's earnings per share.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the Company's guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022, continued growth, acquisition strategy, ability to deliver sustainable long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, operational focus, strategic growth plans and merger integration efforts, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, operations and financial results. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED)













March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021









Assets

















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 237,942

$ 233,097 Investments in marketable securities

42,893

53,417 Receivables, net

64,244

10,608 Receivables, net – related parties

76,410

69,376 Other receivables

13,260

9,647 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

14,631

18,637 Loan receivable – related party

4,000

4,000









Total current assets

453,380

398,782









Non-current assets







Land, property, and equipment, net

70,366

53,186 Intangible assets, net

80,148

82,807 Goodwill

252,379

253,039 Loans receivable

549

569 Investments in other entities – equity method

44,383

41,715 Investments in privately held entities

896

896 Operating lease right-of-use assets

14,770

15,441 Other assets

4,424

5,928









Total non-current assets

467,915

453,581









Total assets(1)

$ 921,295

$ 852,363









Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity

















Current liabilities

















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 48,252

$ 43,951 Fiduciary accounts payable

6,305

10,534 Medical liabilities

104,722

55,783 Income taxes payable

4,894

652 Dividend payable

556

556 Finance lease liabilities

543

486 Operating lease liabilities

2,625

2,629





March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021









Current portion of long-term debt

1,503

780 Total current liabilities

169,400

115,371









Non-current liabilities







Deferred tax liability

9,686

9,127 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

1,172

973 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

12,558

13,198 Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs

183,101

182,917 Other long-term liabilities

13,706

14,777









Total non-current liabilities

220,223

220,992









Total liabilities(1)

389,623

336,363









Mezzanine equity







Non-controlling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical

Corporation

52,151

55,510









Stockholders' equity







Series A Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of

Series B Preferred stock); 1,111,111 issued and zero outstanding

—

— Series B Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of

Series A Preferred stock); 555,555 issued and zero outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized,

44,845,059 and 44,630,873 shares issued and outstanding, excluding 10,925,702 and

10,925,702 treasury shares, at March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively

45

45 Additional paid-in capital

316,047

310,876 Retained earnings

157,893

143,629



473,985

454,550









Non-controlling interest

5,536

5,940









Total stockholders' equity

479,521

460,490









Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity

$ 921,295

$ 852,363



(1) The Company's consolidated balance sheets include the assets and liabilities of its consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs"). The consolidated balance sheets include total assets that can be used only to settle obligations of the Company's consolidated VIEs totaling $585.9 million and $567.0 million as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and total liabilities of the Company's consolidated VIEs for which creditors do not have recourse to the general credit of the primary beneficiary of $111.0 million and $91.7 million as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The VIE balances do not include $529.6 million of investment in affiliates and $25.2 million of amounts due from affiliates as of March 31, 2022 and $802.8 million of investment in affiliates and $6.6 million of amounts due from affiliates as of December 31, 2021 as these are eliminated upon consolidation and not presented within the consolidated balance sheets.

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Revenue







Capitation, net

$ 222,060

$ 144,740 Risk pool settlements and incentives

18,075

18,010 Management fee income

10,473

8,550 Fee-for-service, net

11,095

3,086 Other income

1,555

1,672









Total revenue

263,258

176,058









Operating expenses







Cost of services, excluding depreciation and amortization

220,730

140,616 General and administrative expenses

11,943

9,464 Depreciation and amortization

4,374

4,197









Total expenses

237,047

154,277









Income from operations

26,211

21,781









Other expense







Income (loss) from equity method investments

1,433

(677) Interest expense

(1,073)

(1,523) Interest income

46

349 Unrealized loss on investments

(8,962)

— Other income

613

1,304









Total other expense, net

(7,943)

(547)









Income before provision for income taxes

18,268

21,234









Provision for income taxes

6,195

6,776









Net income

12,073

14,458









Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest

(2,191)

1,307









Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

$ 14,264

$ 13,151









Earnings per share – basic

$ 0.32

$ 0.31









Earnings per share – diluted

$ 0.31

$ 0.30

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA













Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands)

2022

2021









Net income

$ 12,073

$ 14,458 Interest expense

1,073

1,523 Interest income

(46)

(349) Provision for income taxes

6,195

6,776 Depreciation and amortization

4,374

4,197 EBITDA

23,669

26,605









(Income) loss from equity method investments

(1,433)

677 Other income

(613) (1) (1,304) Unrealized loss on investments

8,962

— Stock-based compensation

3,055

1,346 APC excluded assets costs

750

— Net loss adjustment for recently acquired IPAs

3,789

3,194 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 38,179

$ 30,518



(1) Other income excludes the impact of fair value of certain equity securities held by the Company.

Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

























2022 Guidance Range





(as of May 5, 2022) (in thousands)















Low

High Net income



$ 38,000

$ 57,000 Interest expense



4,000

4,000 Provision for income taxes



20,000

31,000 Depreciation and amortization



19,000

19,000 EBITDA



81,000

111,000











Provider bonus payments



16,000

16,000 Stock-based compensation



13,000

13,000 APC excluded assets costs



9,000

9,000 Net loss adjustment for recently acquired IPAs



17,000

17,000 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 136,000

$ 166,000

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") is net income. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to GAAP, and may be different from other non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure of our operations, for financial and operational decision-making, and as a supplemental means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, unrealized gain or loss, provider bonuses, APC excluded assets costs, stock-based compensation, and other income or expenses recognized that are not related to the Company's normal operations. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes the effect on EBITDA of certain IPAs we recently acquired.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with relevant and useful information, as it allows investors to evaluate the operating performance of the business activities without having to account for differences recognized because of non-core or non-recurring financial information. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators the Company uses as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources, and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. To the extent this release contains historical or future non-GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes. The reconciliation between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided above.

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.