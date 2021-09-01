Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that Brandon Sim, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, and Eric Chin, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor events.

Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings at this event.

Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Friday, September 10, 2021

Corporate presentation at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings.

The live webcast of the Wells Fargo presentation can be accessed at the "Events" page of the Company's website: https://www.apollomed.net/news-media/events. Following the live event, a recording will also be made available. Those interested in meeting with management may contact ApolloMed's Investor Relations representatives listed below.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization (NGACO). For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

