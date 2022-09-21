Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

News provided by

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

Sep 21, 2022, 08:05 ET

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that management will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:

Bank of America Healthcare Innovation Forum
Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022

Barclays Value Based Care Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings at these events. Those interested in attending either conference should reach out to their respective Bank of America or Barclays representatives.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.
ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to delivery high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
(626) 943-6491 
[email protected]

Carolyne Sohn, The Equity Group
(415) 568-2255
[email protected] 

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results...

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Schedules 2022 Second Quarter...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics