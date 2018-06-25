Apollo Medical Holdings Joins Russell 3000® Index

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

"We are honored to have been added to the Russell Indexes, which we view as an acknowledgement of the significant progress we are making in building a physician-centric, integrated population health management company at the forefront of the US movement towards value-based care," stated Warren Hosseinion, M.D., Co-Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Medical Holdings.

"We are very pleased with the progress of our long-term growth initiatives. We continue to focus on driving growth and further expanding our integrated care platform which currently includes approximately 1.0 million patients under value-based capitation arrangements," stated Thomas Lam, M.D., Co-Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Medical Holdings.

"As we continue to grow, we will leverage our core strengths of clinical expertise, a proven ability to profitably assume capitated financial risk, and a robust technology platform. We expect that being part of the Russell Index will serve to further elevate ApolloMed's profile among investors, enhance liquidity, and broaden our ownership," stated Kenneth Sim, M.D., Executive Chairman of Apollo Medical Holdings.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (ApolloMed)

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric integrated population health management company, which, together with its subsidiaries, including a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization ("NGACO"), and its affiliated Independent Physician Associations (each, an "IPA"), are working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based high-quality medical care for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions, in a cost-effective manner. Led by a management team with over two decades of experience, ApolloMed is addressing the healthcare needs of its patients by leveraging its integrated health management and healthcare delivery platform that includes: Network Medical Management (MSO), Apollo Medical Management (MSO), ApolloMed Hospitalists, APA ACO (Next Generation ACO), Allied Physicians of California (IPA), Maverick Medical Group (IPA) and Apollo Care Connect (Digital Population Health Management Platform). ApolloMed strives to improve medical outcomes with high-quality, cost-efficient care. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the potential contributions of the Company's newly appointed executive officer and the Company's ability to leverage its core strengths. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (including without limitation the "Risk Factors" discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 2, 2018).

