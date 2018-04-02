Apollo Medical Holdings Reports Its Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

17:57 ET

ALHAMBRA, Calif. and GLENDALE, Calif., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), an integrated population health management company, today announced its fiscal year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2017:

  • Net revenue of $357.7 million as compared to net revenue of $305.9 million in the comparable period of 2016, an increase of 17%.
  • Income from operations of $35.1 million as compared to $11.7 million in the comparable period of 2016, an increase of 201%.
  • Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. of $25.8 million as compared to $11.5 million in the comparable period of 2016, an increase of 125%.
  • As of December 31, 2017, the Company had total assets of $490.6 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $99.7 million.

Notes to the Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2017:

  • On December 8, 2017, the Company consummated its merger with Network Medical Management ("NMM"), one of the largest healthcare Management Services Organizations (MSOs) in the United States.
  • As a result of the merger, for accounting purposes, NMM is considered the accounting acquirer, and therefore NMM's historical results of operations replace ApolloMed's historical results of operations for all periods prior to the merger, and the results of operations of both companies will be included in the Company's consolidated financial statements for all periods following the merger. Accordingly, the consolidated financial results in this Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 reflects 12 months consolidated financial results of NMM and only 23 days of ApolloMed.
  • In December 2017, the Company's common stock was listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "AMEH".
  • The Company's Board of Directors approved a change in the Company's fiscal year end from March 31 to December 31 upon the closing of the merger to correspond with the fiscal year end of NMM prior to the merger. As a result, the Company's first fiscal year end following the merger was December 31, 2017.

"We are now poised to advance to the next stage of the Company's lifecycle," stated Warren Hosseinion, M.D., Co-Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Medical Holdings. "After years of innovation and hard work, we believe we have the critical pieces in place to achieve continued success.  We are firmly focused on future growth and on optimizing shareholder value."

"The shift from fee-for-service to value-based contracts is accelerating nationally," stated Thomas Lam, M.D., Co-Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Medical Holdings.  "Our company is well-positioned to facilitate the adoption of valued-based contracting and the optimization of clinical and financial metrics across the entire continuum of care.  We believe there are very few companies who are delivering a comparable breadth of both clinical and advanced technology capabilities in population health management."

"We are very pleased with our fiscal year end financial results," stated Kenneth Sim, M.D., Executive Chairman of Apollo Medical Holdings. "Our significant free cash flow and robust balance sheet give us the flexibility to invest strategically in our existing businesses and also to make disciplined acquisitions.  We are confident in our future and believe we are well-positioned for continued growth."

For more details on ApolloMed's December 31, 2017 year end results, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov.  

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)



December 31,

2017

2016







Assets
















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

99,749,199

$

54,824,580

Restricted cash – short-term

18,005,661


101,132

Fiduciary cash

2,017,437


1,050,739

Investment in marketable securities

1,143,095


1,051,807

Receivables, net

20,117,304


22,275,896

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,126,866


1,852,144









Total current assets

144,159,562


81,156,298









Noncurrent assets







Land, property and equipment, net

13,814,306


10,373,333

Intangible assets, net

103,533,558


108,094,049

Goodwill

189,847,202


103,407,351

Loans receivable – related parties

5,000,000


5,200,000

Loan receivable

10,000,000


-

Investments in other entities – equity method

21,903,524


24,256,065

Investments in other entities – cost method

-


10,575,002

Restricted cash – long-term

745,235


-

Derivative asset – warrants

-


5,338,886

Other assets

1,632,406


1,597,978









Total noncurrent assets

346,476,231


268,842,664









Total assets

$

490,635,793

$

349,998,962







Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders' Equity
















Current liabilities







Lines of credit

$

5,025,000

$

-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

13,279,620


8,083,277

Incentives payable

21,500,000


19,621,645

Fiduciary accounts payable

2,017,437


1,050,739

Medical liabilities

63,972,318


18,957,465

Income taxes payable

3,198,495


2,810,357

Bank loan, short-term

510,391


-

Capital lease obligations

98,738


102,348









Total current liabilities

109,601,999


50,625,831









Noncurrent liabilities







Deferred tax liability

24,916,598


46,932,207

Liability for unissued equity shares

1,185,025


1,997,650

Dividend payable

18,000,000


-

Capital lease obligations, net of current portion

619,001


-









Total noncurrent liabilities

44,720,624


48,929,857









Total liabilities

154,322,623


99,555,688









Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14)
















Mezzanine equity







Noncontrolling interest in Allied Pacific of California IPA

172,129,744


162,855,554









Shareholders' equity







   Series A Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of Series B Preferred stock); 1,111,111 issued and zero outstanding

-


-

   Series B Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of Series A Preferred stock); 555,555 issued and zero outstanding

-


-

   Common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 32,304,876 and 25,067,953 shares outstanding, excluding 1,682,110 Treasury shares, at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively

32,305


25,068

Additional paid-in capital

158,181,192


87,954,346

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

1,734,531


(773,311)



159,948,028


87,206,103









Noncontrolling interest

4,235,398


381,617









      Total stockholders' equity

164,183,426


87,587,720









Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity

$

490,635,793

$

349,998,962

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)



Year ended December 31,

2017

2016







Revenue







Capitation, net

$

272,921,240

$

247,639,181

Risk pool settlements and incentives

44,598,373


22,641,884

Management fee income

26,983,695


24,774,941

Fee-for-service, net

11,712,965


9,163,970

Other income

1,531,137


1,714,939









Total revenue

357,747,410


305,934,915









Expenses







Cost of services

274,656,697


254,774,585

General and administrative expenses

26,437,602


21,032,971

Depreciation and amortization

19,075,353


18,114,440

Impairment of goodwill and intangibles

2,431,791


324,306









Total expenses

322,601,443


294,246,302









Income from operations

35,145,967


11,688,613









Other income (expense)







(Loss) income from equity method investments

(1,112,541)


4,748,542

Interest expense

(79,689)


(61,589)

Interest income

1,015,204


504,696

Change in fair value of derivative instrument

(44,886)


1,722,221

Gain on settlement of preexisting note receivable from ApolloMed

921,938


-

Gain from investments– fair value adjustments

13,697,018


-

Other income

168,102


233,726









Total other income, net

14,565,146


7,147,596









Income before provision for income taxes

49,711,113


18,836,209









Provision for income taxes

3,886,785


8,816,412









Net income

45,824,328


10,019,797









Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

20,022,486


(1,433,730)









Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

$

25,801,842

$

11,453,527









Earnings per share – basic

$

1.01

$

0.46









Earnings per share – diluted

$

0.90

$

0.41









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – basic

25,525,786


24,673,081









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted

28,661,735


27,970,431

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (ApolloMed)

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric integrated population health management company, which, together with its subsidiaries, including a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization ("NGACO"), and its affiliated Independent Physician Associations (each, an "IPA"), are working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based high-quality medical care for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions, in a cost-effective manner.  Led by a management team with over two decades of experience,  ApolloMed is addressing the healthcare needs of its patients by leveraging its integrated health management and healthcare delivery platform that includes: Network Medical Management (MSO),  Apollo Medical Management (MSO), ApolloMed Hospitalists, APA ACO (Next Generation ACO), Allied Physicians of California (IPA), Maverick Medical Group (IPA), Apollo Care Connect (Digital Population Health Management Platform) and Apollo Palliative Care Services (Hospice/Palliative Care and Home Health Care). ApolloMed strives to improve medical outcomes with high-quality, cost-efficient care.  For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the future growth of the Company and its future business model, financial conditions and strategic transactions including acquisitions. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, associated with such statements, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries and variable interest entities to be materially different than those that may be anticipated on the basis of historical trends. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the impact of emerging and existing competitors, the effect of new legislation on the Company's industry and business, the effectiveness of the Company's compliance and control initiatives, the success of the Company's focus on next generation accountable care organization ("NGACO"), including whether the Company can continue to participate in the All-Inclusive Population-Based Payment ("AIPBP") Mechanism of the NGACO Model, as well as other factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (including without limitation the "Risk Factors" discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 2, 2018). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any expectations or assumptions underlying the relevant forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the Company's actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those described in such statements as being expected, anticipated, intended, planned, believed, sought, estimated or projected. Investors and other readers, therefore, should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements or use any historical trends to anticipate or predicate results or trends in future periods. Any statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date hereof, except as required by law, and also undertakes no obligation to correct or update information prepared by third parties.

For More Information, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gary Augusta
President
Apollo Medical Holdings
(818) 839-5200
gaugusta@apollomed.net

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apollo-medical-holdings-reports-its-fiscal-year-2017-financial-results-300622949.html

