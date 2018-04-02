Apollo Medical Holdings Reports Its Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2017:

Net revenue of $357.7 million as compared to net revenue of $305.9 million in the comparable period of 2016, an increase of 17%.

as compared to net revenue of in the comparable period of 2016, an increase of 17%. Income from operations of $35.1 million as compared to $11.7 million in the comparable period of 2016, an increase of 201%.

as compared to in the comparable period of 2016, an increase of 201%. Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. of $25.8 million as compared to $11.5 million in the comparable period of 2016, an increase of 125%.

as compared to in the comparable period of 2016, an increase of 125%. As of December 31, 2017 , the Company had total assets of $490.6 million , including cash and cash equivalents of $99.7 million .

Notes to the Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2017:

On December 8, 2017 , the Company consummated its merger with Network Medical Management ("NMM"), one of the largest healthcare Management Services Organizations (MSOs) in the United States .

, the Company consummated its merger with Network Medical Management ("NMM"), one of the largest healthcare Management Services Organizations (MSOs) in . As a result of the merger, for accounting purposes, NMM is considered the accounting acquirer, and therefore NMM's historical results of operations replace ApolloMed's historical results of operations for all periods prior to the merger, and the results of operations of both companies will be included in the Company's consolidated financial statements for all periods following the merger. Accordingly, the consolidated financial results in this Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 reflects 12 months consolidated financial results of NMM and only 23 days of ApolloMed.

reflects 12 months consolidated financial results of NMM and only 23 days of ApolloMed. In December 2017 , the Company's common stock was listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "AMEH".

, the Company's common stock was listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "AMEH". The Company's Board of Directors approved a change in the Company's fiscal year end from March 31 to December 31 upon the closing of the merger to correspond with the fiscal year end of NMM prior to the merger. As a result, the Company's first fiscal year end following the merger was December 31, 2017 .

"We are now poised to advance to the next stage of the Company's lifecycle," stated Warren Hosseinion, M.D., Co-Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Medical Holdings. "After years of innovation and hard work, we believe we have the critical pieces in place to achieve continued success. We are firmly focused on future growth and on optimizing shareholder value."

"The shift from fee-for-service to value-based contracts is accelerating nationally," stated Thomas Lam, M.D., Co-Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Medical Holdings. "Our company is well-positioned to facilitate the adoption of valued-based contracting and the optimization of clinical and financial metrics across the entire continuum of care. We believe there are very few companies who are delivering a comparable breadth of both clinical and advanced technology capabilities in population health management."

"We are very pleased with our fiscal year end financial results," stated Kenneth Sim, M.D., Executive Chairman of Apollo Medical Holdings. "Our significant free cash flow and robust balance sheet give us the flexibility to invest strategically in our existing businesses and also to make disciplined acquisitions. We are confident in our future and believe we are well-positioned for continued growth."

For more details on ApolloMed's December 31, 2017 year end results, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov.

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





December 31,

2017



2016















Assets

































Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 99,749,199



$ 54,824,580

Restricted cash – short-term



18,005,661





101,132

Fiduciary cash



2,017,437





1,050,739

Investment in marketable securities



1,143,095





1,051,807

Receivables, net



20,117,304





22,275,896

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,126,866





1,852,144



















Total current assets



144,159,562





81,156,298



















Noncurrent assets















Land, property and equipment, net



13,814,306





10,373,333

Intangible assets, net



103,533,558





108,094,049

Goodwill



189,847,202





103,407,351

Loans receivable – related parties



5,000,000





5,200,000

Loan receivable



10,000,000





-

Investments in other entities – equity method



21,903,524





24,256,065

Investments in other entities – cost method



-





10,575,002

Restricted cash – long-term



745,235





-

Derivative asset – warrants



-





5,338,886

Other assets



1,632,406





1,597,978



















Total noncurrent assets



346,476,231





268,842,664



















Total assets

$ 490,635,793



$ 349,998,962















Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders' Equity

































Current liabilities















Lines of credit

$ 5,025,000



$ -

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



13,279,620





8,083,277

Incentives payable



21,500,000





19,621,645

Fiduciary accounts payable



2,017,437





1,050,739

Medical liabilities



63,972,318





18,957,465

Income taxes payable



3,198,495





2,810,357

Bank loan, short-term



510,391





-

Capital lease obligations



98,738





102,348



















Total current liabilities



109,601,999





50,625,831



















Noncurrent liabilities















Deferred tax liability



24,916,598





46,932,207

Liability for unissued equity shares



1,185,025





1,997,650

Dividend payable



18,000,000





-

Capital lease obligations, net of current portion



619,001





-



















Total noncurrent liabilities



44,720,624





48,929,857



















Total liabilities



154,322,623





99,555,688



















Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14)

































Mezzanine equity















Noncontrolling interest in Allied Pacific of California IPA



172,129,744





162,855,554



















Shareholders' equity















Series A Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of Series B Preferred stock); 1,111,111 issued and zero outstanding



-





-

Series B Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of Series A Preferred stock); 555,555 issued and zero outstanding



-





-

Common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 32,304,876 and 25,067,953 shares outstanding, excluding 1,682,110 Treasury shares, at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively



32,305





25,068

Additional paid-in capital



158,181,192





87,954,346

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



1,734,531





(773,311)







159,948,028





87,206,103



















Noncontrolling interest



4,235,398





381,617



















Total stockholders' equity



164,183,426





87,587,720



















Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity

$ 490,635,793



$ 349,998,962



See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





Year ended December 31,

2017



2016















Revenue















Capitation, net

$ 272,921,240



$ 247,639,181

Risk pool settlements and incentives



44,598,373





22,641,884

Management fee income



26,983,695





24,774,941

Fee-for-service, net



11,712,965





9,163,970

Other income



1,531,137





1,714,939



















Total revenue



357,747,410





305,934,915



















Expenses















Cost of services



274,656,697





254,774,585

General and administrative expenses



26,437,602





21,032,971

Depreciation and amortization



19,075,353





18,114,440

Impairment of goodwill and intangibles



2,431,791





324,306



















Total expenses



322,601,443





294,246,302



















Income from operations



35,145,967





11,688,613



















Other income (expense)















(Loss) income from equity method investments



(1,112,541)





4,748,542

Interest expense



(79,689)





(61,589)

Interest income



1,015,204





504,696

Change in fair value of derivative instrument



(44,886)





1,722,221

Gain on settlement of preexisting note receivable from ApolloMed



921,938





-

Gain from investments– fair value adjustments



13,697,018





-

Other income



168,102





233,726



















Total other income, net



14,565,146





7,147,596



















Income before provision for income taxes



49,711,113





18,836,209



















Provision for income taxes



3,886,785





8,816,412



















Net income



45,824,328





10,019,797



















Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



20,022,486





(1,433,730)



















Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

$ 25,801,842



$ 11,453,527



















Earnings per share – basic

$ 1.01



$ 0.46



















Earnings per share – diluted

$ 0.90



$ 0.41



















Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – basic



25,525,786





24,673,081



















Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted



28,661,735





27,970,431



About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (ApolloMed)

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric integrated population health management company, which, together with its subsidiaries, including a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization ("NGACO"), and its affiliated Independent Physician Associations (each, an "IPA"), are working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based high-quality medical care for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions, in a cost-effective manner. Led by a management team with over two decades of experience, ApolloMed is addressing the healthcare needs of its patients by leveraging its integrated health management and healthcare delivery platform that includes: Network Medical Management (MSO), Apollo Medical Management (MSO), ApolloMed Hospitalists, APA ACO (Next Generation ACO), Allied Physicians of California (IPA), Maverick Medical Group (IPA), Apollo Care Connect (Digital Population Health Management Platform) and Apollo Palliative Care Services (Hospice/Palliative Care and Home Health Care). ApolloMed strives to improve medical outcomes with high-quality, cost-efficient care. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the future growth of the Company and its future business model, financial conditions and strategic transactions including acquisitions. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, associated with such statements, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries and variable interest entities to be materially different than those that may be anticipated on the basis of historical trends. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the impact of emerging and existing competitors, the effect of new legislation on the Company's industry and business, the effectiveness of the Company's compliance and control initiatives, the success of the Company's focus on next generation accountable care organization ("NGACO"), including whether the Company can continue to participate in the All-Inclusive Population-Based Payment ("AIPBP") Mechanism of the NGACO Model, as well as other factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (including without limitation the "Risk Factors" discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 2, 2018). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any expectations or assumptions underlying the relevant forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the Company's actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those described in such statements as being expected, anticipated, intended, planned, believed, sought, estimated or projected. Investors and other readers, therefore, should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements or use any historical trends to anticipate or predicate results or trends in future periods. Any statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date hereof, except as required by law, and also undertakes no obligation to correct or update information prepared by third parties.

For More Information, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gary Augusta

President

Apollo Medical Holdings

(818) 839-5200

gaugusta@apollomed.net

