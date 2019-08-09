Apollo Medical Holdings Reports Revenue Of $130.0 Million For The Second Quarter Of 2019

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), an integrated population health management company, announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 today.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 compared to the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018:

Total revenue of $130.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to total revenue of $122.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 , an increase of 6%.

for the quarter ended as compared to total revenue of for the quarter ended , an increase of 6%. Income from operations of $14.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to income from operations of $7.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 , an increase of 107%.

for the quarter ended as compared to income from operations of for the quarter ended , an increase of 107%. Net income of $10.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to net income of $7.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 , an increase of 35%.

for the quarter ended as compared to net income of for the quarter ended , an increase of 35%. Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. of $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to net income of $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 , an increase of 30%.

for the quarter ended as compared to net income of for the quarter ended , an increase of 30%. Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. was $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 , an increase of $3.4 million as compared to net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. of $0.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 .

"We are very pleased with the progress of our long-term growth initiatives, especially with our successful acquisition of Alpha Care Medical Group in the second quarter, which demonstrated our continued commitment to external growth through the successful execution of our acquisition strategy. While our management team is laser-focused on the integration of Alpha Care Medical Group, we continue to actively evaluate our pipeline of acquisition opportunities," said Kenneth Sim, M.D., Executive Chairman of ApolloMed.

For more details on ApolloMed's June 30, 2019 quarter end results, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov.

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,726,305



$ 106,891,503

Restricted cash 3,537,470



—

Investment in marketable securities 1,149,828



1,127,102

Receivables, net 16,707,314



7,127,217

Receivables, net – related parties 64,057,647



49,328,739

Other receivables 12,900,211



1,003,133

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,121,935



7,385,098

Loan receivable – related parties 6,425,000



—









Total current assets 167,625,710



172,862,792









Noncurrent assets





Land, property and equipment, net 12,101,373



12,721,082

Intangible assets, net 109,069,858



86,875,883

Goodwill 209,313,824



185,805,880

Loans receivable – related parties 17,500,000



17,500,000

Investment in other entities – equity method 35,903,041



34,876,980

Investment in a privately held entity that does not report net asset value per share 405,000



405,000

Restricted cash 740,212



745,470

Right-of-use assets 14,319,371



—

Other assets 1,351,579



1,205,962









Total noncurrent assets 400,704,255



340,136,257









Total assets $ 568,329,965



$ 512,999,049









Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities













Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 30,658,273



$ 25,075,489

Fiduciary accounts payable 1,798,807



1,538,598

Medical liabilities 42,942,898



33,641,701

Income taxes payable —



11,621,861

Bank loan —



40,257

Finance lease obligation 101,741



101,741

Lease liabilities 2,836,010



—









Total current liabilities 78,337,729



72,019,647









Noncurrent liabilities





Lines of credit – related party 44,600,000



13,000,000

Deferred tax liability 26,651,678



19,615,935

Liability for unissued equity shares 1,185,025



1,185,025

Finance lease obligation 466,771



517,261

Lease liabilities 11,416,750



—









Total noncurrent liabilities 84,320,224



34,318,221









Total liabilities 162,657,953



106,337,868









Mezzanine equity





Noncontrolling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation 219,582,512



225,117,029









Stockholders' equity





Series A Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of all preferred stock, including Series B Preferred stock); 1,111,111 issued and zero outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively —



—

Series B Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of all preferred stock, including Series A Preferred stock); 555,555 issued and zero outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively —



—

Common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,638,812 and 34,578,040 shares outstanding, excluding 1,944,054 and 1,850,603 treasury shares, at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 34,639



34,578

Additional paid-in capital 163,891,845



162,723,051

Retained earnings 21,473,083



17,788,203



185,399,565



180,545,832









Noncontrolling interest 689,935



998,320









Total stockholders' equity 186,089,500



181,544,152









Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 568,329,965



$ 512,999,049



APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue













Capitation, net 103,223,692



90,316,182



174,740,470



176,221,466

Risk pool settlements and incentives 11,191,050



13,866,217



21,284,891



31,852,953

Management fee income 10,352,619



12,371,608



19,349,219



24,446,180

Fee-for-service, net 3,878,428



4,563,712



7,959,102



10,800,340

Other income 1,403,777



1,548,812



2,473,055



3,268,838

















Total revenue 130,049,566



122,666,531



225,806,737



246,589,777

















Operating expenses













Cost of services 101,363,101



99,705,571



184,795,575



184,320,257

General and administrative expenses 11,817,555



10,893,135



22,081,515



22,441,474

Depreciation and amortization 4,454,571



4,918,078



8,872,152



9,976,590

Provision for doubtful accounts (2,314,429)



—



(1,363,415)



—

















Total expenses 115,320,798



115,516,784



214,385,827



216,738,321

















Income from operations 14,728,768



7,149,747



11,420,910



29,851,456

















Other income (expense)













(Loss) income from equity method investments (42,282)



1,669,861



(891,939)



1,641,837

Interest expense (311,049)



(110,683)



(522,028)



(195,684)

Interest income 473,664



492,723



796,672



762,541

Other income 24,229



187,752



211,345



275,745

















Total other income (expense), net 144,562



2,239,653



(405,950)



2,484,439

















Income before provision for income taxes 14,873,330



9,389,400



11,014,960



32,335,895

















Provision for income taxes 4,209,399



1,523,807



2,801,158



8,752,647

















Net income 10,663,931



7,865,593



8,213,802



23,583,248

















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,118,715



5,201,491



4,528,922



18,758,691

















Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. $ 3,545,216



$ 2,664,102



$ 3,684,880



$ 4,824,557

















Earnings per share – basic $ 0.10



$ 0.08



$ 0.11



$ 0.15

















Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.09



$ 0.07



$ 0.10



$ 0.13

















Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – basic 34,540,059



32,674,459



34,518,461



32,548,662

















Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted 37,962,555



37,850,679



37,896,837



37,935,773



Note About Consolidated Entities

The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and variable interest entities ("VIEs") in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Noncontrolling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income. Effective June 1, 2019 the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2019 and condensed consolidated statements of income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, also includes the accounts of Alpha Care Medical Group, Inc.

Note About Stockholders' Equity, Certain Treasury Stock and Earnings Per Share

As of the date of this press release, 480,212 shares of ApolloMed's common stock to be issued as part of the merger (the "Merger") involving ApolloMed and Network Medical Management, Inc. ("NMM") in 2017 are subject to ApolloMed receiving from certain former NMM shareholders a properly completed letter of transmittal (and related exhibits) before such former NMM shareholders may receive their pro rata portion of ApolloMed common stock and warrants. Pending such receipt, such former NMM shareholders have the right to receive, without interest, their pro rata share of dividends or distributions with a record date after the effectiveness of the Merger. The Company's consolidated financial statements have treated such shares of common stock as outstanding, given the receipt of the letter of transmittal is considered perfunctory and the Company is legally obligated to issue these shares as of the closing of the Merger.

Shares of ApolloMed's common stock owned by Allied Physicians of California IPA, a Professional Medical Corporation, (d.b.a. Allied Pacific of California IPA), a VIE of the Company, are legally issued and outstanding but excluded from shares of common stock outstanding in the Company's consolidated financial statements, as such shares are treated as treasury shares for accounting purposes. Such shares, therefore, are not included in the number of shares of common stock outstanding used to calculate the Company's earnings per share.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric integrated population health management company, which, together with its subsidiaries, including a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization ("NGACO"), and its affiliated independent practice associations ("IPAs") and management services organizations ("MSOs"), is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based high-quality medical care for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions, in a cost-effective manner. ApolloMed focuses on addressing the healthcare needs of its patients by leveraging its integrated health management and healthcare delivery platform that includes NMM (MSO), Apollo Medical Management, Inc. (MSO), ApolloMed Hospitalists, a Medical Corporation, (hospitalists), APA ACO, Inc. (NGACO), Allied Physicians of California IPA (IPA), Alpha Care Medical Group, Inc. (IPA) and Apollo Care Connect, Inc. (Digital Population Health Management Platform). For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the Company's continued growth, acquisition strategy, ability to delivery sustainable long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, operational focus, strategic growth plans, and merger integration efforts. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2019.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Eric Chin

Chief Financial Officer

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

(626) 943-6008

Eric.Chin@nmm.cc

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

