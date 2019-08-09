Apollo Medical Holdings Reports Revenue Of $130.0 Million For The Second Quarter Of 2019

Aug 09, 2019, 16:01 ET

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), an integrated population health management company, announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 today.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 compared to the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018:

  • Total revenue of $130.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to total revenue of $122.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 6%.
  • Income from operations of $14.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to income from operations of $7.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 107%.
  • Net income of $10.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to net income of $7.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 35%.
  • Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. of $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to net income of $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 30%.
  • Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. was $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $3.4 million as compared to net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. of $0.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"We are very pleased with the progress of our long-term growth initiatives, especially with our successful acquisition of Alpha Care Medical Group in the second quarter, which demonstrated our continued commitment to external growth through the successful execution of our acquisition strategy. While our management team is laser-focused on the integration of Alpha Care Medical Group, we continue to actively evaluate our pipeline of acquisition opportunities," said Kenneth Sim, M.D., Executive Chairman of ApolloMed.

For more details on ApolloMed's June 30, 2019 quarter end results, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov.

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)


June 30,
2019  

December 31,
2018  

Assets






Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

52,726,305

$

106,891,503

Restricted cash

3,537,470


Investment in marketable securities

1,149,828

1,127,102

Receivables, net

16,707,314

7,127,217

Receivables, net – related parties

64,057,647

49,328,739

Other receivables

12,900,211

1,003,133

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,121,935

7,385,098

Loan receivable – related parties

6,425,000






Total current assets

167,625,710

172,862,792




Noncurrent assets


Land, property and equipment, net

12,101,373

12,721,082

Intangible assets, net

109,069,858

86,875,883

Goodwill

209,313,824

185,805,880

Loans receivable – related parties

17,500,000

17,500,000

Investment in other entities – equity method

35,903,041

34,876,980

Investment in a privately held entity that does not report net asset value per share

405,000

405,000

Restricted cash

740,212

745,470

Right-of-use assets

14,319,371


Other assets

1,351,579

1,205,962




Total noncurrent assets

400,704,255

340,136,257




Total assets

$

568,329,965

$

512,999,049




Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity






Current liabilities






Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

30,658,273

$

25,075,489

Fiduciary accounts payable

1,798,807

1,538,598

Medical liabilities

42,942,898

33,641,701

Income taxes payable



11,621,861

Bank loan



40,257

Finance lease obligation

101,741

101,741

Lease liabilities

2,836,010






Total current liabilities

78,337,729

72,019,647




Noncurrent liabilities


Lines of credit – related party

44,600,000

13,000,000

Deferred tax liability

26,651,678

19,615,935

Liability for unissued equity shares

1,185,025

1,185,025

Finance lease obligation

466,771

517,261

Lease liabilities

11,416,750






Total noncurrent liabilities

84,320,224

34,318,221




Total liabilities

162,657,953

106,337,868




Mezzanine equity


Noncontrolling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation

219,582,512

225,117,029




Stockholders' equity


Series A Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of all preferred stock, including Series B Preferred stock); 1,111,111 issued and zero outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively




Series B Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of all preferred stock, including Series A Preferred stock); 555,555 issued and zero outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively




Common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,638,812 and 34,578,040 shares outstanding, excluding 1,944,054 and 1,850,603 treasury shares, at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

34,639

34,578

Additional paid-in capital

163,891,845

162,723,051

Retained earnings

21,473,083

17,788,203

185,399,565

180,545,832




Noncontrolling interest

689,935

998,320




Total stockholders' equity

186,089,500

181,544,152




Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity

$

568,329,965

$

512,999,049

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue






Capitation, net

103,223,692

90,316,182

174,740,470

176,221,466

Risk pool settlements and incentives

11,191,050

13,866,217

21,284,891

31,852,953

Management fee income

10,352,619

12,371,608

19,349,219

24,446,180

Fee-for-service, net

3,878,428

4,563,712

7,959,102

10,800,340

Other income

1,403,777

1,548,812

2,473,055

3,268,838








Total revenue

130,049,566

122,666,531

225,806,737

246,589,777








Operating expenses






Cost of services

101,363,101

99,705,571

184,795,575

184,320,257

General and administrative expenses

11,817,555

10,893,135

22,081,515

22,441,474

Depreciation and amortization

4,454,571

4,918,078

8,872,152

9,976,590

Provision for doubtful accounts

(2,314,429)



(1,363,415)










Total expenses

115,320,798

115,516,784

214,385,827

216,738,321








Income from operations

14,728,768

7,149,747

11,420,910

29,851,456








Other income (expense)






(Loss) income from equity method investments

(42,282)

1,669,861

(891,939)

1,641,837

Interest expense

(311,049)

(110,683)

(522,028)

(195,684)

Interest income

473,664

492,723

796,672

762,541

Other income

24,229

187,752

211,345

275,745








Total other income (expense), net

144,562

2,239,653

(405,950)

2,484,439








Income before provision for income taxes

14,873,330

9,389,400

11,014,960

32,335,895








Provision for income taxes

4,209,399

1,523,807

2,801,158

8,752,647








 Net income

10,663,931

7,865,593

8,213,802

23,583,248








Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

7,118,715

5,201,491

4,528,922

18,758,691








Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

$

3,545,216

$

2,664,102

$

3,684,880

$

4,824,557








Earnings per share – basic

$

0.10

$

0.08

$

0.11

$

0.15








Earnings per share – diluted

$

0.09

$

0.07

$

0.10

$

0.13








Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – basic

34,540,059

32,674,459

34,518,461

32,548,662








Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted

37,962,555

37,850,679

37,896,837

37,935,773

Note About Consolidated Entities

The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and variable interest entities ("VIEs") in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Noncontrolling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income. Effective June 1, 2019 the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2019 and condensed consolidated statements of income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, also includes the accounts of Alpha Care Medical Group, Inc.

Note About Stockholders' Equity, Certain Treasury Stock and Earnings Per Share

As of the date of this press release, 480,212 shares of ApolloMed's common stock to be issued as part of the merger (the "Merger") involving ApolloMed and Network Medical Management, Inc. ("NMM") in 2017 are subject to ApolloMed receiving from certain former NMM shareholders a properly completed letter of transmittal (and related exhibits) before such former NMM shareholders may receive their pro rata portion of ApolloMed common stock and warrants. Pending such receipt, such former NMM shareholders have the right to receive, without interest, their pro rata share of dividends or distributions with a record date after the effectiveness of the Merger. The Company's consolidated financial statements have treated such shares of common stock as outstanding, given the receipt of the letter of transmittal is considered perfunctory and the Company is legally obligated to issue these shares as of the closing of the Merger.

Shares of ApolloMed's common stock owned by Allied Physicians of California IPA, a Professional Medical Corporation, (d.b.a. Allied Pacific of California IPA), a VIE of the Company, are legally issued and outstanding but excluded from shares of common stock outstanding in the Company's consolidated financial statements, as such shares are treated as treasury shares for accounting purposes. Such shares, therefore, are not included in the number of shares of common stock outstanding used to calculate the Company's earnings per share.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric integrated population health management company, which, together with its subsidiaries, including a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization ("NGACO"), and its affiliated independent practice associations ("IPAs") and management services organizations ("MSOs"), is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based high-quality medical care for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions, in a cost-effective manner.  ApolloMed focuses on addressing the healthcare needs of its patients by leveraging its integrated health management and healthcare delivery platform that includes NMM (MSO), Apollo Medical Management, Inc. (MSO), ApolloMed Hospitalists, a Medical Corporation, (hospitalists), APA ACO, Inc. (NGACO), Allied Physicians of California IPA (IPA), Alpha Care Medical Group, Inc. (IPA) and Apollo Care Connect, Inc. (Digital Population Health Management Platform).  For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the Company's continued growth, acquisition strategy, ability to delivery sustainable long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, operational focus, strategic growth plans, and merger integration efforts. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2019.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Eric Chin 
Chief Financial Officer 
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. 
(626) 943-6008 
Eric.Chin@nmm.cc

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

http://www.apollomed.net

