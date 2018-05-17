Apollo Medical Holdings To Present At The 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Company Presentation





Who: Warren Hosseinion, M.D. - Co-Chief Executive Officer



Date: Tuesday, May 22, 2018



Time: 1:30pm EST



Where: Grand Hyatt Hotel

New York, NY

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (ApolloMed)

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric integrated population health management company, which, together with its subsidiaries, including a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization ("NGACO"), and its affiliated Independent Physician Associations (each, an "IPA"), are working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based high-quality medical care for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions, in a cost-effective manner. Led by a management team with over two decades of experience, ApolloMed is addressing the healthcare needs of its patients by leveraging its integrated health management and healthcare delivery platform that includes: Network Medical Management (MSO), Apollo Medical Management (MSO), ApolloMed Hospitalists, APA ACO (Next Generation ACO), Allied Physicians of California (IPA), Maverick Medical Group (IPA) and Apollo Care Connect (Digital Population Health Management Platform). ApolloMed strives to improve medical outcomes with high-quality, cost-efficient care. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the Company's integration-related costs following the closing of the Merger, the expected substantial completion of such integration, the future growth of the Company, the Company's future business model, financial conditions and strategic transactions (including mergers, acquisitions and management services agreements) as well as the prospects of and future investments for the Company's strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, associated with such statements, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries and variable interest entities to be materially different than those that may be anticipated on the basis of historical trends. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to:

risks related to the Company's ability, following the consummation of the merger of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and Network Medical Management, Inc., to successfully integrate operations of the two groups, including realizing the synergies anticipated from the transaction, which may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; and the Company's ability to successfully locate new strategic targets and integrate its operations following mergers, acquisitions or other strategic transactions, including that the integration may be more costly or more time consuming and complex than anticipated and that synergies anticipated to be realized may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected,

the Company's dependence on a few key payors,

the impact of emerging and existing competitors, the effect of new legislation on the Company's industry and business,

the effectiveness of the Company's compliance and control initiatives,

the success of the Company's next generation accountable care organization ("NGACO"), including whether the Company can continue to participate in the All-Inclusive Population-Based Payment ("AIPBP") Mechanism of the NGACO Model,

the possibility that the Company's expenses may exceed capitation payments, whether from CMS under the AIPBP Mechanism or health plans, which could lead to substantial losses, including that the final settlements of such incurred expenses and the Company's actual earnings or losses are generally determined in subsequent periods,

general economic uncertainty, and

other factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (including without limitation the "Risk Factors" discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 2, 2018).

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any expectations or assumptions underlying the relevant forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the Company's actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those described in such statements as being expected, anticipated, intended, planned, believed, sought, estimated or projected. Investors and other readers, therefore, should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements or use any historical trends to anticipate or predicate results or trends in future periods. Any statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date hereof, except as required by law, and also undertakes no obligation to correct or update information prepared by third parties.

