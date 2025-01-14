Apollo Neuro Partners with GOVX to Better Serve Those Who Serve Us

Apollo Neuro partners with GOVX, offering exclusive deals for Veterans, active military, and other government workers. Post this

Apollo Neuroscience joins brands like Oura, Oakley, YETI, Crocs, NFL Tickets, and Vuori on the GOVX platform to offer useful discounts to individuals who deserve recognition for their hard work.

Special Offer for GOVX Members:

On GOVX, Apollo Neuroscience is offering up to 20% off Apollo wearables and accessories for this incredible group of individuals who demand the best of themselves in their day-to-day duties to help their community achieve great things.

To access the Apollo Neuro discount via GOVX, visit: https://apolloneuro.com/pages/everyday-heroes, and click Verify Now.

Apollo Neuro's Continued Commitment to Support the Mission

The Apollo wearable is the No. 1 doctor-recommended wearable stress relief tool for those in high-stress roles. Apollo calms the storm of the fight-or-flight response by nurturing the parasympathetic nervous system, governed by the Vagus nerve, training stress resiliency and recovery.

Apollo vibrations are designed to feel like a warm hug or snuggling a pet, naturally enhancing nervous system balance that is disrupted by chronic stress and trauma.

Developed by Dr. David Rabin, MD, PhD, a psychiatrist and neuroscientist, while working with and treating veterans, the Apollo wearable has won over 15 product and innovation awards for being the first wearable technology to deliver on the promise of significantly improved sleep, stress resiliency, calm, and energy. The Apollo wearable is a small device that can be worn discreetly anywhere on the body, over or under clothing, with a strap or clip.

"We wouldn't have been able to invent the Apollo wearable without the veteran community. Working with veterans and their families for years as a psychiatrist taught me how important it is to feel safe and in control at any moment, especially when trying to fall asleep," said Dr. Rabin. "Techniques like meditation and deep breathing help, but they are really hard to do when we're already stressed and exhausted. Technology can now make relaxation and recovery easy wherever we are, and we couldn't be more proud to bring Apollo Neuro into the world as the first wellness wearable to accomplish this for those who have dedicated their lives to protecting us and our country."

Dr. Rabin and his team have been collaborating with veterans and active-duty military to design technology that improves their lives since 2016. Dr. Rabin has been working with Ret. Major General T. S. Jones and serves on the board of Semper Fi Odyssey and Outdoor Odyssey, founded by General Jones, to develop programs to help veterans and active-duty service members recover from trauma.

"The impact was immediately recognized, especially for its calming effect and for the ability to help one sleep," General Jones said of his experience with Apollo over the last four years. "The Apollo device naturally augments our work with warriors, as the vast majority at this juncture struggle with stress-related issues."

