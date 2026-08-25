Apollo Rewrites the Rules of Entry-Level with the Dash

Data from 600,000+ rides on Apollo's existing budget scooters shows most trips are short. The Dash was engineered around that fact, not around a spec sheet.

MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Before building the Dash, Apollo pulled ride data from more than +600K trips logged on its existing entry-level scooters. One number mattered most: the median ride is just 2 miles, and 84% are under 5. Most scooters in this price tier are still built as if riders are commuting cross-town.

Apollo built the Dash, an electric scooter under $799 USD, around that number instead.

Apollo Dash electric scooter, on the sidewalk Man riding an Apollo Dash on the road

That meant asking a different question at the design stage. It's not about how far this can go on paper, but what does the actual ride call for, and where should the engineering budget go?

The answer was a 48-volt, 600-watt Bosch motor (1,200W peak), the kind usually reserved for scooters twice its price, so power doesn't fade as the battery drains. IP66 sealing, carried over from the $2,800 Phantom Stellar platform, handles rain and road spray. And a lifetime frame warranty, a first at this price point.

None of it reads like a typical entry-level spec sheet. That's the point.

"The easy move would have been to add a soft suspension nobody asked for and call it premium," said [Maciek, Co-Founder]. "Once you see that most rides at this price are under two miles on paved streets, suspension stops being the priority. We put that budget into the motor and the sealing instead. It's a scooter that's honest about what a budget commute actually looks like."

That's the trade-off that defines the Dash: no suspension, by design. The engineering budget went into the motor, the sealing, and the frame, the parts that matter most for the ride the fleet data says riders are actually taking.

Entry-level shouldn't be a synonym for compromise. It should be the version of a product a company was disciplined enough to build well within a constraint; starting from what the data shows riders need, not from what fits neatly on a spec sheet. And building it to last — the same sealing, the same aluminum, the same frame warranty you'd get four times up the lineup — because the cheapest scooter you own should be the one you keep riding.

Quick facts: The Apollo Dash is an electric scooter under $799 USD with a 48V, 600W Bosch motor (1,200W peak), 480Wh battery, ~25-mile range, 21 mph top speed, IP66 waterproofing, and a 43-lb aluminum frame backed by a lifetime warranty.

Available now at apolloscooters.co/products/apollo-dash

About Apollo

Apollo Scooters is a Montréal-based premium electric micromobility company founded in 2018, designing premium electric scooters and e-bikes, they are all tested by real riders through its Early Access Program.

Media Contact

Maria Asiain

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SOURCE Apollo Scooters