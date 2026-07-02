Apollo Scooters Launches the City 2.0 and City Stellar Commuter Electric Scooters; Pre-Orders Open
News provided byApollo Scooters
Jul 02, 2026, 12:27 ET
Apollo's best-selling commuter electric scooter returns, rebuilt with the full Apollo Signature feature set. Pre-orders open July 2, 2026, with shipping in Q4 2026.
MONTRÉAL, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Scooters today announced pre-orders are open for two new commuter electric scooters: the Apollo City 2.0 and the Apollo City Stellar. Both available at apolloscooters.co and apolloscooters.ca, with shipping expected in Q4 2026.
The Apollo City has been Apollo's best-selling commuter scooter since 2022. The 2026 generation is its most significant update, now integrating the full Apollo Signature feature set.
The Apollo City 2.0 is built for the daily commuter who wants the complete package: a single 1,900W peak, 864Wh battery, up to 40 miles of range, 32 mph top speed and AirFlow suspension.
The Apollo City Stellar delivers dual-motor power for riders who want more: 1,200W × 2 peak, 37-mile range, 34 mph top speed, and AirFlow suspension.
"The City defined what a commuter electric scooter could be. It's been the go-to for city riding. In 2026, we rebuilt everything with the same trusted form factor, but loaded with every Apollo Signature feature in our current lineup."
— Maciek, Co-Founder & CEO, Apollo Scooters
Model Specifications
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Specification
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Apollo City 2.0
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Apollo City Stellar
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Motor
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1,900W peak
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1,350W × 2 peak
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Battery
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48V 18Ah / 864Wh
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48V 18Ah / 864Wh
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Max Range
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40 miles (65 km)
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37 miles (60 km)
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Top Speed
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32 mph (51 km/h)
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34 mph (55 km/h)
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Suspension
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Airflow Suspension
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Airflow Suspension
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Brakes
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Dual Drum + Regenerative
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Dual Drum + Regenerative
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Tires
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10" Flatproof Self-Healing
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10" Flatproof Self-Healing
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IP Rating
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IP66
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IP66
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Max Rider Load
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265 lbs (120 kg)
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265 lbs (120 kg)
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Weight
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72 lbs (33 kg)
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83 lbs (37.5 kg)
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Display
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DOT 2.0 + App / Quad Lock
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DOT 2.0 + App / Quad Lock
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Connectivity
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App, NFC, Apple Find My
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App, NFC, Apple Find My
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MSRP
Pre-Order Price
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$1,749 USD
$1,449 USD
|
$1,999 USD
$1,599 USD
Apollo Signature Features — Included on Both Models
- Apollo Beam: Underbody LED visibility strip for enhanced rider visibility and a distinctive look.
- Mach Controller: Smooth, linear acceleration and class-leading regenerative braking.
- DOT Display 2.0 + Quad Lock: Dedicated ride display with speed, battery, and mode readouts, plus Quad Lock phone mount compatibility.
- NFC Unlock: Tap to unlock. No PIN required.
- Apple Find My: Built-in location tracking via Apple's Find My network.
- Apollo App: Full ride customization: modes, regen intensity, speed limits, diagnostics, post-ride analytics, and challenges.
- Self-Healing Tires: 10-inch tires that seal punctures automatically.
- Lifetime Frame Warranty: The only direct-to-consumer electric scooter brand to offer this.
- 60+ Authorized Service Locations: The largest authorized service network of any DTC scooter brand in North America.
This may be your best all-around scooter [...]. A sweet spot of performance, price, and weight."
— Martin, Early Access Program Participant
MEDIA CONTACT
Press & Media Inquiries
Apollo Scooters
Maria Asiain
Marketing Director
5142493083
[email protected]
SOURCE Apollo Scooters
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