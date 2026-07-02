Apollo Scooters Launches the City 2.0 and City Stellar Commuter Electric Scooters; Pre-Orders Open

Apollo's best-selling commuter electric scooter returns, rebuilt with the full Apollo Signature feature set. Pre-orders open July 2, 2026, with shipping in Q4 2026.

MONTRÉAL, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Scooters today announced pre-orders are open for two new commuter electric scooters: the Apollo City 2.0 and the Apollo City Stellar. Both available at apolloscooters.co and apolloscooters.ca, with shipping expected in Q4 2026.

The Apollo City has been Apollo's best-selling commuter scooter since 2022. The 2026 generation is its most significant update, now integrating the full Apollo Signature feature set.

Apollo City 2.0 Side View with deck lights turned on Apollo City top view with DOT 2.0 display and Quad Lock mount

The Apollo City 2.0 is built for the daily commuter who wants the complete package: a single 1,900W peak, 864Wh battery, up to 40 miles of range, 32 mph top speed and AirFlow suspension.

The Apollo City Stellar delivers dual-motor power for riders who want more: 1,200W × 2 peak, 37-mile range, 34 mph top speed, and AirFlow suspension.

"The City defined what a commuter electric scooter could be. It's been the go-to for city riding. In 2026, we rebuilt everything with the same trusted form factor, but loaded with every Apollo Signature feature in our current lineup."

— Maciek, Co-Founder & CEO, Apollo Scooters

Model Specifications

Specification Apollo City 2.0 Apollo City Stellar Motor 1,900W peak 1,350W × 2 peak Battery 48V 18Ah / 864Wh 48V 18Ah / 864Wh Max Range 40 miles (65 km) 37 miles (60 km) Top Speed 32 mph (51 km/h) 34 mph (55 km/h) Suspension Airflow Suspension Airflow Suspension Brakes Dual Drum + Regenerative Dual Drum + Regenerative Tires 10" Flatproof Self-Healing 10" Flatproof Self-Healing IP Rating IP66 IP66 Max Rider Load 265 lbs (120 kg) 265 lbs (120 kg) Weight 72 lbs (33 kg) 83 lbs (37.5 kg) Display DOT 2.0 + App / Quad Lock DOT 2.0 + App / Quad Lock Connectivity App, NFC, Apple Find My App, NFC, Apple Find My MSRP Pre-Order Price $1,749 USD $1,449 USD $1,999 USD $1,599 USD

Apollo Signature Features — Included on Both Models

Apollo Beam: Underbody LED visibility strip for enhanced rider visibility and a distinctive look.

Underbody LED visibility strip for enhanced rider visibility and a distinctive look. Mach Controller: Smooth, linear acceleration and class-leading regenerative braking.

Smooth, linear acceleration and class-leading regenerative braking. DOT Display 2.0 + Quad Lock: Dedicated ride display with speed, battery, and mode readouts, plus Quad Lock phone mount compatibility.

Dedicated ride display with speed, battery, and mode readouts, plus Quad Lock phone mount compatibility. NFC Unlock: Tap to unlock. No PIN required.

Tap to unlock. No PIN required. Apple Find My: Built-in location tracking via Apple's Find My network.

Built-in location tracking via Apple's Find My network. Apollo App: Full ride customization: modes, regen intensity, speed limits, diagnostics, post-ride analytics, and challenges.

Full ride customization: modes, regen intensity, speed limits, diagnostics, post-ride analytics, and challenges. Self-Healing Tires: 10-inch tires that seal punctures automatically.

10-inch tires that seal punctures automatically. Lifetime Frame Warranty: The only direct-to-consumer electric scooter brand to offer this.

The only direct-to-consumer electric scooter brand to offer this. 60+ Authorized Service Locations: The largest authorized service network of any DTC scooter brand in North America.

This may be your best all-around scooter [...]. A sweet spot of performance, price, and weight."

— Martin, Early Access Program Participant

MEDIA CONTACT

Press & Media Inquiries

Apollo Scooters

Maria Asiain

Marketing Director

5142493083

[email protected]

SOURCE Apollo Scooters