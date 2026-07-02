Apollo Scooters Launches the City 2.0 and City Stellar Commuter Electric Scooters; Pre-Orders Open

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Apollo Scooters

Jul 02, 2026, 12:27 ET

Apollo's best-selling commuter electric scooter returns, rebuilt with the full Apollo Signature feature set. Pre-orders open July 2, 2026, with shipping in Q4 2026.

MONTRÉAL, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Scooters today announced pre-orders are open for two new commuter electric scooters: the Apollo City 2.0 and the Apollo City Stellar. Both available at apolloscooters.co and apolloscooters.ca, with shipping expected in Q4 2026.

The Apollo City has been Apollo's best-selling commuter scooter since 2022. The 2026 generation is its most significant update, now integrating the full Apollo Signature feature set.

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Apollo City 2.0 Side View with deck lights turned on
Apollo City 2.0 Side View with deck lights turned on
Apollo City top view with DOT 2.0 display and Quad Lock mount
Apollo City top view with DOT 2.0 display and Quad Lock mount

The Apollo City 2.0 is built for the daily commuter who wants the complete package: a single 1,900W peak, 864Wh battery, up to 40 miles of range, 32 mph top speed and AirFlow suspension.

The Apollo City Stellar delivers dual-motor power for riders who want more: 1,200W × 2 peak, 37-mile range, 34 mph top speed, and AirFlow suspension.

"The City defined what a commuter electric scooter could be. It's been the go-to for city riding. In 2026, we rebuilt everything with the same trusted form factor, but loaded with every Apollo Signature feature in our current lineup."
— Maciek, Co-Founder & CEO, Apollo Scooters

Model Specifications

Specification

Apollo City 2.0

Apollo City Stellar

Motor

1,900W peak

1,350W × 2 peak

Battery

48V 18Ah / 864Wh

48V 18Ah / 864Wh

Max Range

40 miles (65 km)

37 miles (60 km)

Top Speed

32 mph (51 km/h)

34 mph (55 km/h)

Suspension

Airflow Suspension

Airflow Suspension

Brakes

Dual Drum + Regenerative

Dual Drum + Regenerative

Tires

10" Flatproof Self-Healing

10" Flatproof Self-Healing

IP Rating

IP66

IP66

Max Rider Load

265 lbs (120 kg)

265 lbs (120 kg)

Weight

72 lbs (33 kg)

83 lbs (37.5 kg)

Display

DOT 2.0 + App / Quad Lock

DOT 2.0 + App / Quad Lock

Connectivity

App, NFC, Apple Find My

App, NFC, Apple Find My

MSRP

Pre-Order Price

$1,749 USD

$1,449 USD

$1,999 USD

$1,599 USD

Apollo Signature Features — Included on Both Models

  • Apollo Beam: Underbody LED visibility strip for enhanced rider visibility and a distinctive look.
  • Mach Controller: Smooth, linear acceleration and class-leading regenerative braking.
  • DOT Display 2.0 + Quad Lock: Dedicated ride display with speed, battery, and mode readouts, plus Quad Lock phone mount compatibility.
  • NFC Unlock: Tap to unlock. No PIN required.
  • Apple Find My: Built-in location tracking via Apple's Find My network.
  • Apollo App: Full ride customization: modes, regen intensity, speed limits, diagnostics, post-ride analytics, and challenges.
  • Self-Healing Tires: 10-inch tires that seal punctures automatically.
  • Lifetime Frame Warranty: The only direct-to-consumer electric scooter brand to offer this.
  • 60+ Authorized Service Locations: The largest authorized service network of any DTC scooter brand in North America.

This may be your best all-around scooter [...]. A sweet spot of performance, price, and weight."
— Martin, Early Access Program Participant

MEDIA CONTACT
Press & Media Inquiries
Apollo Scooters
Maria Asiain
Marketing Director
5142493083
[email protected]

SOURCE Apollo Scooters

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