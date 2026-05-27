Apollo Scooters Reveals That Three in Four Experienced Riders Owned a Competitor Brand and Decided to Switch to Apollo

*Buyer survey data.

MONTRÉAL, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Scooters today released data showing that of those experienced riders, three in four owned a competitor brand before considering Apollo. The brand is winning over riders who tried another brand, and came looking for something better.

Once they buy, they stay. Apollo's Net Promoter Score of 62.6 — based on 2,721 responses — exceeds the consumer electronics industry average of 25–40. On Trustpilot, Apollo holds a 4.5 rating, among the highest in the electric scooter category.

Apollo Phantom made for every road Apollo Phantom Group ride

"We didn't set out to sell scooters. We set out to prove that personal electric mobility could be done properly."

— Maciek, CEO — Apollo Scooters

What the Numbers Show

In a survey of 2,592 prospective buyers, 51.5% already owned an electric scooter. Of those experienced riders, 75% owned a competitor brand and came looking for something better.

"This is my third scooter from Apollo and I just ordered the Pro. Every ride has been next-level, and I keep coming back because the quality is unbeatable. I wanted the best, and Apollo delivers every single time." — Christopher Liu, CA, verified Trustpilot review

"The redesigned geometry and triple spring suspension create an impressively smooth experience, making it feel closer to a vehicle than a typical e-scooter. In terms of performance, comfort, and overall value, the Explorer 2.0 stands out as one of the best options in its class." — Anson, CA, verified Trustpilot review

Real-World Testing Before Every Launch.

Apollo is among the first electric scooter brands to mandate real-world testing for every product before shipping. Before any scooter reaches the public, a dedicated group of Early Access riders tests it across the U.S. and Canada.

The detail that distinguishes Apollo's approach: riders shape the product before it ships. Manual updates, ergonomic refinements, software tuning — all informed by people who actually rode the scooter in their city, in their climate, at their weight. No two riders are the same.

"No two riders are the same — different weights, different climates, different commutes. We build scooters that work brilliantly for all. The data makes that possible. Early Access riders make it real."

— Eloi, CTO — Apollo Scooters

Built in Canada. Trusted Across North America.

Founded in Montréal in 2018. What started as a small operation importing electric scooters into the Canadian market grew into a brand that now has an estimated 30+ million kilometers logged across its rider community across 791,000 recorded rides.

The growth has been deliberate. Apollo entered the market because its founders believed riders deserved better. That belief drove the decision to design scooters and take riding experience to another level.

The Same Philosophy. A New Category.

Earlier this year, Apollo introduced LYNQ — a new brand bringing the same engineering-first, rider-informed approach to electric bikes. Reservations are open at lynqbikes.com. Early response has been strong: riders are looking for a brand they can trust.

Media Contact:

Maria Asiain

514-249-3083

[email protected]

SOURCE Apollo Scooters