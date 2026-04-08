Apollo Scooters Launches Apollo Go Stellar, a Dual-Motor Commuter Electric Scooter for Urban Riders

The new Apollo Go Stellar combines dual-motor performance, up to 32 miles of range, self-healing tires, and app connectivity in a compact commuter electric scooter.

MONTREAL, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Scooters, one of North America's most trusted electric scooter brands, announced the official launch of the Apollo Go Stellar — a dual-motor commuter electric scooter built for riders who want serious performance without sacrificing portability. Now available in the United States and Canada, priced at $1,199 USD ($1,499 CAD).

Apollo Go Stellar right angle Apollo Go Stellar top view

Following the success of the Apollo Go, the Go Stellar elevates the formula: dual 500W motors delivering 2,000W of peak power, 32-mile range, self-healing tires, IP66 water-resistance, and full Apollo App integration — it's a lightweight, ride-ready package built for the daily commute.

"The Apollo Go Stellar was built for riders who want a true commuter electric scooter that feels compact but performs far beyond its size," said Eloi, CTO at Apollo Scooters. "It brings together dual-motor power, everyday portability, and rider-focused features like self-healing tires, water resistance, and app connectivity, making it an ideal choice for city commuting."

Key Specifications

Motor: Dual 500W × 2 (2,000W Peak Power)

Top Speed: 32 MPH (50 km/h)

Range: Up to 32 miles (51 km) per charge

Battery: 48V / 13.45Ah

Tires: 9.5-inch Front & Rear Self-Healing Tires

Brakes: Rear Drum Brake + Regenerative Braking

Suspension: Dual Spring Suspension System

Water Resistance: IP66 Rated

Connectivity: Apollo App Enabled (iOS & Android)

Availability: United States & Canada. Coming soon to Australia.

Price: $1,199 USD, $1,499 CAD

Built for the Rider Who Wants More

Dual-Motor Performance

The Apollo Go Stellar dual motors deliver 2,000W of peak power; a level of performance rarely found in compact commuter scooters. Whether navigating city hills, or accelerating from a stop, the Go Stellar responds with confidence.

32-Mile Range on a Single Charge

Equipped with a 48V 13.45Ah battery, the Go Stellar offers up to 32 miles of real-world range; enough for a full day of urban errands or a round-trip work commute.

Self-Healing Tires; Never Get Stranded

Front and rear 9.5-inch tires feature self-healing technology, automatically sealing small punctures to keep riders moving. It's one of the most practical features for commuters who ride in unpredictable urban environments.

Airflow Suspension System

The airflow suspension system absorbs bumps, cracks, and uneven pavement, delivering a smooth, fatigue-free ride across a variety of surfaces.

Apollo App Integration

Fully connected through the Apollo App, riders can access real-time ride data, trip history, performance metrics, and GPS tracking; all from their smartphone.

Drum + Regenerative Braking

The rear drum brake combined with regenerative braking delivers reliable, controlled stopping power while recovering energy back into the battery on every deceleration.

Pricing & Availability

USA: $1,199 USD

Canada: $1,499 CAD

Available now at apolloscooters.co and apolloscooters.ca

About Apollo Scooters

Apollo Scooters is one of North America's leading electric scooter brands, known for building high-performance, thoughtfully engineered scooters for urban commuters and adventure riders. Apollo serves riders across the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Contact:

Maria Asiain

[email protected]

5142493083

SOURCE Apollo Scooters