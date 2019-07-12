Apollo XI 50th Anniversary Gala at Ronald Reagan Library

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buzz Aldrin Ventures is proud to announce a celebratory 50th Anniversary Gala commemorating the Apollo XI mission, America's first moon landing, to occur July 13th, Saturday evening at the Ronald Reagan Library!

This epic 50th event will celebrate one of America's most breathtaking and history-changing achievements – indeed, one of the most remarkable feats in Mankind's long history.

50 years ago – Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins – boldly set forth to show the world what humanity was capable of, to demonstrate American commitment to an outsized national goal, and to inspire future generations with hope, awe, wonder and a sense of mission. The first moon landing was seminal, accelerated the end of the Cold War, and inspired all Mankind. As Neil noted, it was truly "One small step for Man, but One Giant Leap for Mankind," and as Buzz described it, the moon was a destination characterized by "Magnificent Desolation."

Held in the atrium of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California – the Gala will highlight this humanity-changing accomplishment, recognize the patriotic trailblazers who made the Moon missions possible, and remind the world of what happens when a unified, democratic, free people are inspired to first conceive and then achieve nearly impossible goals.

"We are pleased to celebrate this momentous triumph of the American spirit, daring and effort, a defining point for America and human civilization – when Apollo astronauts left footprints on the moon, in peace for all Mankind. We sincerely hope the event will remind the world what that moon landing meant in 1969, and how important stretching back to the moon – and deeper into space – is for the future of Mankind. My hope is that this evening, which will fund a non-profit Human Spaceflight Institute, helps to spur future interest in science, technology, and engineering and getting future generations of American pioneers into space," said Dr. Buzz Aldrin, Apollo XI Lunar Module Pilot, USAF Colonel and Moonwalker.

The 50th Anniversary of Apollo XI will occur in the Air Force One Pavilion at the Reagan Presidential Library on Saturday, July 13 and will feature remarks from several distinguished guests, including Dr. Buzz Aldrin, Apollo 16 astronaut and fellow Moonwalker Charlie Duke, and Apollo 7 astronaut Walt Cunningham.

https://roadtoapollo50th.com/

Media Contact: Robert Charles

(202) 546-2262

217991@email4pr.com

SOURCE Buzz Aldrin Ventures

Related Links

https://roadtoapollo50th.com/

