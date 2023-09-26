Apollo.io Appoints JD Sherman to Board of Directors

A seasoned executive skilled in scaling product-led organizations, Sherman will help fuel Apollo.io adoption for go-to-market teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Apollo.io , the leading go-to-market (GTM) solution for revenue teams, announced the appointment of JD Sherman to its Board of Directors. Sherman has a proven track record for growing iconic, multi-billion-dollar global brands, and previously held leadership positions at Dashlane, IBM, HubSpot, and Akamai. This news comes on the heels of Apollo's $100 million Series D last month, which values the company at $1.6 billion.

JD Sherman

"We are incredibly excited to welcome JD Sherman as the newest addition to the Apollo.io board," said Tim Zheng, Apollo Co-founder and CEO. "His passion and commitment to building companies that customers love aligns perfectly with Apollo.io's mission to make world-class go-to-market simple and accessible to all. With fresh capital and JD's expertise in company-building, our team is ready to raise the bar for product development and create the go-to-market brand of the future."

Most recently, Sherman served as CEO at Dashlane, leading a global team of 300+ team members distributed across New York, Paris, and Lisbon. Prior to Dashlane, Sherman was President and Chief Operating Officer at HubSpot (2012 - 2020), scaling the company from 200 employees to nearly 4,000 worldwide and helping to grow revenue to nearly $1 billion. He then helped guide HubSpot through its initial public offering and post-IPO growth. Previously, Sherman was Akamai's Chief Financial Officer, where he was responsible for finance, strategic planning, and corporate development. During his tenure, he helped grow Akamai to over $1.2 billion in revenue with more than 2,000 employees globally, and saw the company added to the S&P 500 index. Before Akamai, he spent 15 years at IBM, rising to Chief Financial Executive of the company's $21 billion Systems and Technology Group.

"Apollo.io solves a critical need in the market by consolidating the entire sales tech stack, helping sales and marketing teams generate pipeline, win deals, and improve team performance," said JD Sherman. "I'm thrilled to be joining the board and look forward to collaborating with Tim and the team at such a pivotal moment of their growth and expansion."

Learn more about Apollo.io at www.apollo.io .

About Apollo.io

Apollo.io is the leading go-to-market solution for revenue teams, trusted by over 500,000 companies and millions of users globally, from rapidly growing startups to some of the world's largest enterprises. Apollo.io provides sales and marketing teams with easy access to verified contact data for over 270 million B2B contacts, along with tools to engage and convert these contacts in one unified platform. By helping revenue professionals find the most accurate contact information and automating the outreach process, Apollo.io turns prospects into customers.

SOURCE Apollo.io