Apollo.io Appoints Lisa Feher as Chief People Officer
HR executive with over 20 years of Tech experience joins lead intelligence platform to oversee people operations, talent acquisition, and L&D
Sep 15, 2021, 08:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo.io, a lead intelligence and sales engagement platform, has announced today that Lisa Feher has joined the company as its Chief People Officer.
Feher will be responsible for leading all aspects of talent acquisition, people operations, and learning and development. Her mission is to build a world-class People organization and develop a remote-first culture to support Apollo's business goals.
Feher has over 20 years of experience leading People and Human Resources teams in rapid-growth, high-tech companies. She is a proven leader in people strategy and operations, talent acquisition, and learning & development. Lisa has led organizations to success in global expansion and talent integration during mergers and acquisitions.
"I'm thrilled to join the Apollo.io team and support the company in the next phase of growth," Feher said. "Apollo.io will continue to be a standout innovator in the industry and lead the way to create a performance-driven, remote-first culture where people thrive."
"Lisa Feher is a great addition to Apollo's executive team in this phase of rapid expansion," said Tim Zheng, CEO & Founder of Apollo.io. "She is an expert in performance management, employer branding, and leadership and organizational development, which are integral elements of Apollo's goal of driving business results by supercharging our ability to attract, engage, and develop the best talent."
About Apollo.io
Founded in 2015, Apollo.io is a leading data intelligence and sales engagement platform trusted by over 8,000 paying customers, from rapidly growing startups to some of the largest global enterprises. Its community-based approach to crowdsourcing data gives users maximum coverage while ensuring data accuracy. Today, Apollo.io's advanced algorithms and unique data acquisition methods help over 500,000 sales professionals enrich and analyze prospects' data to increase quality conversations and opportunities.
For more information, visit Apollo.io.
SOURCE Apollo.io
