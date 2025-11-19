Apollo.io Ranked Number 119 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, in Top 125 for the Second Consecutive Year

752 percent revenue growth reflects increasing adoption of Apollo's agentic GTM platform that provides full-funnel solutions from data enrichment to deal execution for millions of customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo.io , the world's first fully agentic, all-in-one go-to-market platform, today announced it was named on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the second year in a row . Apollo ranked No. 119 in the 2025 list of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, up from its rank of 125 in 2024. Fast 500 award winners were selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. Apollo revenue grew 752 percent during this period, underscoring the strength of its go-to-market platform and increasing adoption across the sales ecosystem.

"From our roots in B2B data to our evolution as a fully agentic, end-to-end GTM platform, recognition on Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 reflects Apollo's rapid growth and increasing leadership in the market," said Tim Zheng, Co-founder and CEO. "With Apollo's comprehensive GTM solutions, we eliminate the friction of sales tool fragmentation by uniting reliable data, workflow automation, and AI enhancement – all in one platform. This honor is a testament to the outstanding work of our employees, and unwavering commitment to empower our millions of customers with simple, smart and connected GTM that converts intent into revenue."

Apollo offers the industry's first fully agentic, end-to-end go-to-market platform that helps revenue teams identify the right prospects, craft the right message, and take the right action — fast and at scale. In addition to an industry‑leading database of more than 224 million B2B contacts and consolidated sales tooling, Apollo now features:

Apollo AI Assistant , which lets users clearly describe goals and execute full workflows automatically — from list building and sequence creation to prospect research — with new web search capabilities that blend in‑app prospecting with real‑time external data.

, which lets users clearly describe goals and execute full workflows automatically — from list building and sequence creation to prospect research — with new web search capabilities that blend in‑app prospecting with real‑time external data. AI‑powered lead scoring to surface high‑intent buyers, and "Lookalikes" to find new prospects who resemble your best customers, and multi‑source enrichment for deeper personalization.

to surface high‑intent buyers, and "Lookalikes" to find new prospects who resemble your best customers, and multi‑source enrichment for deeper personalization. Apollo Inbound — website‑to‑pipeline capabilities that identify, qualify, and route visitors in real time to maximize conversion.

Apollo's momentum continues to accelerate. The company reached $150 million in ARR fueled by AI and saw 500 percent growth in usage of its AI platform in 2025. In a production deployment of Apollo Inbound paired with its agentic platform, routing accuracy improved by 300 percent, form conversions increased by 40 percent, and demo-form–to–meeting rates reached up to 4x industry benchmarks, driven by instant form enrichment and smarter lead routing ( see the case study ). Apollo was also recognized in G2's Fall 2025 reports across multiple sales categories. Today, Apollo powers the full sales cycle for millions of users and more than 550,000 companies, and remains committed to centralizing and simplifying the entire go-to-market stack for businesses of all sizes.

Apollo is democratizing GTM, making sales easier for businesses of all sizes. Whether it's outbound, inbound, CRM, data enrichment, or deal execution, Apollo has the platform to enable its customers to easily optimize and scale their GTM to drive exponential growth in sales and revenue. Find out more about how Apollo.io can transform your GTM at www.apollo.io/letsgo .

To view the complete list of Deloitte 2025 Technology Fast 500 recipients visit: www.fast500.com .

About Apollo.io

Apollo.io is the company behind the industry's first fully agentic GTM platform, transforming how revenue teams execute. Going beyond automation, Apollo's intelligent agents actively drive results across the entire sales funnel - from prospecting to deal management - all in one place. Trusted by millions of users and more than 550K companies, including Autodesk and Cyera, Apollo is making world-class go-to-market simple, intelligent, and accessible for all. Visit apollo.io to learn more.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

