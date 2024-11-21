Apollo.io Ranked Number 125 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Company attributes 954 percent revenue growth to its investment into product development and AI, offering sales teams an all-in-one GTM solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo.io , a leading go-to-market (GTM) solution for sales and marketing teams, today announced it ranked 125 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. Apollo grew 954 percent during this period, demonstrating its ongoing disruption in the salestech market.

Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201 percent to 153,625 percent over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,981 percent and median growth rate of 460 percent. Apollo's growth far outpaces this rate, highlighting its go-to-market prowess.

"We are honored to be included in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list," said Tim Zheng, Co-founder and CEO at Apollo. "Our goal is to make world-class go-to-market simple and accessible to all. Our explosive revenue growth, customer love, and recognition from respected organizations like Deloitte validate that we are on the right track to achieving that vision."

Apollo is an all-in-one sales solution powered by AI that helps revenue teams find the right prospects and deliver the perfect message at the opportune time — with speed and at scale. This end-to-end platform consolidates the entire sales tech stack, pairing an industry-leading database of over 210 million B2B contacts with a suite of AI-powered tools to help salespeople conduct research, follow up with opportunities, and close more deals. Today, Apollo is one of the most-loved sales platforms in the world and powers the full sales cycle for millions of users and more than 500,000 companies, with the goal of centralizing the entire go-to-market stack for businesses of ALL sizes, not just the top one percent of companies.

This latest recognition comes on the heels of numerous awards and honors for Apollo. The company was also named one of Inc.'s 2024 Power Partners for the Best B2B providers and ranked as one of the best sales products on G2's 2024 Best Software Awards . Apollo continues to build innovative, end-to-end solutions, with new and upcoming features like AI and automation capabilities to streamline prospecting and outreach, multi-source enrichment to help sales and marketing teams leverage an ever-growing list of data about their prospects for more personalized outreach, and Apollo Labs , a new AI-powered Sales Development Representative (SDR) solution that blends expert human oversight with the power of AI automation.

About Apollo.io

Apollo.io is the leading go-to-market solution for revenue teams, trusted by over 500,000 companies and millions of users globally, from rapidly growing startups to some of the world's largest enterprises. Founded in 2015, the company is one of the fastest growing companies in SaaS, raising approximately $250 million to date and valued at $1.6 billion. Apollo.io provides sales and marketing teams with easy access to verified contact data for over 210 million B2B contacts and 35 million companies worldwide, along with tools to engage and convert these contacts in one unified platform. By helping revenue professionals find the most accurate contact information and automating the outreach process, Apollo.io turns prospects into customers. To learn more, visit www.apollo.io.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

