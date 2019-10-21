Apollon Wealth Management, LLC Announces Dawn Campbell has Joined as Director of Alternative Real Estate Investments

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollon Wealth Management ("Apollon") is pleased to announce that Dawn Campbell has joined the firm as Director.

Dawn, a former executive with AEI Capital and Inland Securities, brings to Apollon 25 years' experience in the tax efficient alternative real estate investment space. She is a nationally recognized expert on IRC 1031 Exchange regulations and alternative real estate investments.

"We are excited that Dawn has joined Apollon" stated Jeff Carlson, Founding Partner of Apollon, adding "coming from an extensive background of alternative real estate investments, Dawn's experience and insights are welcome additions that will enhance our already robust product offering."

Dawn Campbell has been an executive in the financial services industry for over 25 years. She was the 1031 Exchange Director at AEI Capital where she pioneered one of the first securitized 1031 exchange products in the United States. She was also Vice President of Private Capital for Inland Securities where she educated and advised financial professionals and their clients on 1031 exchange tax deferral strategies. She is a national expert of IRC section 1031 and DST investment products. She has raised over $600mm in capital for securitized 1031 exchange products.

Dawn was honored by Finance and Commerce Magazine as a top woman in finance and named woman changemaker by Minneapolis/St. Paul Magazine. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in in Journalism from the University of Minnesota.

About Apollon Wealth Management

Apollon Wealth Management, LLC is a collaborative and transparent financial planning firm focused on aligning client's goals of growing and preserving their hard-earned wealth. Apollon set out to change the retail model for investments away from a focus on product to one that is client-directed driven by a comprehensive financial plan. With exceptional white glove service, Apollon has created an independent organization with the sole mission of enriching the lives of others through concerted financial planning and guidance.

With passion and purpose, Apollon has created a launch pad for advisor independence built with a seamless transition process for clients. Driven to expand the firm's footprint, Apollon possesses an open architecture environment and a centralized back-office that unifies advisor integration, onboarding and acquisition. Apollon has offices in North and South Carolina, Georgia and Oregon and continues to look for strategic partners nationwide. To learn more about Apollon, visit their website at www.apollonwealthmanagement.com

SOURCE Apollon Wealth Management

Related Links

http://www.apollonwealthmanagement.com

