APON HOMEOWNERS MEET WITH REPRESENTATIVE FROM SENATOR SHERROD BROWN'S OFFICE

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozens of American Property Owners Network (APON) property owners recently met with Megan Cheney, an aide to the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Development Committee, which Senator Sherrod Brown heads, to discuss predatory lending and housing market manipulations. Bruce Jacobs, Esq., a nationally recognized foreclosure defense lawyer also attended the meeting and explained that he has filed RICO and a False Claims Act lawsuits against several major banks, documenting ongoing systemic frauds in foreclosures across the nation. Jacobs explained that banks continue to file robo-signed documents, along with new false and forged evidence. He asked for the Senate Banking Committee to issue a letter to several banks to respond to his evidence of ongoing criminal misconduct in foreclosures.

APON presented a Policy Memo outlining four major areas of concern: 1. Foreclosure claimants who do not have a beneficial interest in the alleged indebtedness are proceeding with robo-signed documents; 2. In addition to initiating foreclosures based upon predatory lending, financial services' companies are using government bailouts to fund foreclosures and buy homes–including those same foreclosed homes–to create unaffordable rentals; 3. Banks are securitizing rent streams now, which will contribute to the homelessness crisis; and 4. No active formal investigation of unlawful foreclosure practices by financial services' law firms is underway.

Homeowners discussed their experiences and the emotional and physical toll these actions have taken on them. They emphasize that they are not trying to "get a free house" but are simply trying to obtain justice in our court system. They are also concerned that our government is failing them.

Although the Mortgage Settlement Agreement in 2011 ostensibly ended robo-signing, the fraudulent practice continues, and judges turn a blind eye. Homeowners have been attempting to bring these concerns to the attention of regulatory agencies for years to no avail. APON members are encouraged by the recent meeting with the Senator's aide and expect Congress to take decisive action soon to address the related housing crisis.

APON President, Leo Blas, states:

APON is hoping that the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Development Committee will take immediate action to re-investigate the 2008 Mortgage Meltdown in light of evidence of on-going criminal and unauthorized digital platform actions in the housing market. Corelogic and others' actions are akin to brazen identity theft.

For more information about APON, a 501C4 AVO, visit www.apropertyownersnetwork.org.

