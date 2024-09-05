Apono Enhances Cloud Privilege Access with Continuous Visibility and Automated, Context-Driven Provisioning

Apono's continuous visibility helps monitor, detect, respond, and report all access activity; improved automated access leverages existing tools and cloud environment context to optimize user requests

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apono , the leader in automated just-in-time, just-enough access management for the cloud, today announced a series of key features within the Apono Platform. These features improve user capabilities and deliver the simple, innovative, and secure solutions organizations need to manage access in complex, distributed cloud environments.

The Apono Platform significantly enhances resource visibility and discovery, empowering users to continuously monitor activity across their expanding cloud environments. This amplified visibility and additional context fuel the refinement of automated access policies within Apono. Furthermore, augmented integrations and automated access provisioning enable Apono to more effectively leverage existing tools, allowing for more agile access management of cloud resources and the escalation of privileges during security incidents.

Key Features of the Apono Platform Include:

Continuous Discovery - Use real time discovery of cloud resources and infrastructure to maintain visibility and build dynamic access policy.

Use real time discovery of cloud resources and infrastructure to maintain visibility and build dynamic access policy. Access Threat Detection and Response - Continuously detect anomalous and potentially malicious cloud access attempts. Quickly block and revoke access with a single click.

Continuously detect anomalous and potentially malicious cloud access attempts. Quickly block and revoke access with a single click. Access Activity Audit - Streamline incident response and simplify compliance reporting with complete visibility into who accessed what resource when.

Streamline incident response and simplify compliance reporting with complete visibility into who accessed what resource when. Least Privilege Recommendations - Protect cloud data and resources without promising productivity with intelligent access right sizing that optimizes privileges and balances risk with business needs.

Protect cloud data and resources without promising productivity with intelligent access right sizing that optimizes privileges and balances risk with business needs. Automated Provisioning of Time-Bound Access Privileges - Minimize approval wait times while reducing access risk with self-serve requests and automated, context-based provisioning.

Minimize approval wait times while reducing access risk with self-serve requests and automated, context-based provisioning. Context Integrations - Pull context from your existing toolstack to quickly escalate permissions for key personnel during incident response.

Identity continues to be the most critical threat vector for high impact cybersecurity incidents. Forrester found that identity and privileged access credentials now account for 61% of all data breaches. Additionally, the growing adoption of cloud computing has created a critical need for securing access to sensitive cloud data and resources. Apono's Just-In-Time, Just-Enough approach to cloud privilege access offers organizations a simple, scalable solution to address this challenge without hindering business operations.

"With Apono, we've reduced the time it takes for our team to access essential resources, freeing up valuable time and preventing potential data breaches worth tens of millions of dollars," said Drew O'Connor, Director of Cloud Infrastructure, Labelbox . "We are thrilled by the capabilities that Apono has enabled for our team and look forward to the innovation and security that Apono continues to deliver for our organization."

Apono provisions access directly at the resource level, consolidating cloud policy management for the entire customer environment onto a single platform. This results in faster deployment, reduced management overhead, and significantly finer-grained control. Today's update demonstrates the company's continued commitment to providing the most comprehensive and advanced solution for organizations seeking to secure their cloud environments and resources while maintaining efficiency.

"We come with the message that business productivity should not come at the cost of security, nor should security come at the cost of productivity. Our clients come to us because they are tired of compromising," said Rom Carmel, CEO & Co-Founder, Apono. "Organizations that use Apono reduce their cloud attack surface by an average of 94%. These features will help take the guesswork out of building secure policy and add an additional layer of protection against data breach."

