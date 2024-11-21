Apono Enhances Platform with 100% Visibility of Standing Entitlements, Enabling Seamless Permission Revocation and Automated Just-in-time, Just Enough Access

Update to deliver a unique combination of capabilities and unlock a new level of security and productivity for customers

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apono, the leader in privileged access for the cloud, today announced an update to the Apono Cloud Access Platform that enables users to automatically discover and revoke standing access to resources across their cloud environments. Users can then create guardrails for sensitive resources, allowing Apono to process and assess access requests, and quickly provide Just-in-Time, Just-Enough access to users when needed. Today's update will be available across all three major cloud service providers, with AWS being the first to launch, followed by Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

"Today's update enriches the Apono Cloud Access Platform's unique combination of automated discovery, assessment, management, and enforcement capabilities," said Rom Carmel, CEO and Co-founder of Apono. "With deep visibility across the cloud, seamless permission revocation, and automated Just-in-time, Just-Enough Access, we eliminate one of the largest risks organizations face while ensuring development teams can innovate rapidly with seamless access within secure guardrails. This powerful combination is essential for modern businesses, unlocking a new level of security and productivity for our customers."

Standing access within the cloud has long been a prime target for cybercriminals, enabling them to swiftly escalate both horizontally and vertically during a breach. However, security teams have lacked complete visibility over existing standing access, leaving critical vulnerabilities across the user base. Additionally, security teams have been reluctant to revoke existing standing access due to the risk of impacting users' day-to-day needs, which can ultimately lead to significantly hampering business operations across the organization.

Today's update allows users to overcome this challenge by enabling security teams to:

Gain complete visibility over user permissions, identifying 100% of standing user entitlements in the cloud and where high-risk, standing privileges exist.

Confidently and seamlessly remove 95% of standing entitlements without impacting business operations.

Use critical insights on high-risk permissions to inform remediation plans, guide administrators in establishing access flows, and automatically grant Just-in-Time, Just-Enough access to cloud resources for only the required duration before access is revoked again.

"Over-privileged access is one of the most significant risks to identity security that organizations face today, and it's made even more challenging to manage by expanding cloud environments. At the same time, to keep pace, organizations need to grant permissions dynamically to support day-to-day work. This creates a complex obstacle: how can an organization grant the necessary access for productivity while also enhancing its identity security?" said Simon Moffatt, Founder and Analyst, The Cyber Hut, "With this in mind, delivering Just-in-Time and Just-Enough Access across cloud services should be the goal of modern identity management. An approach to solve this will help companies significantly reduce their attack surface while ensuring a seamless access experience for their workforce."

Apono will provide in-person demonstrations of today's update and the complete Apono Cloud Access Platform at AWS re:Invent from December 2-6. Click here to learn more.

For more information, visit the Apono website here: www.apono.io.

About Apono:

Founded in 2022 by Rom Carmel (CEO) and Ofir Stein (CTO), Apono leadership leverages over 20 years of combined expertise in Cybersecurity and DevOps Infrastructure. Apono's Cloud Privileged Access Platform offers companies Just-In-Time and Just-Enough privilege access, empowering organizations to seamlessly operate in the cloud by bridging the operational security gap in access management. Today, Apono's platform serves dozens of customers across the US, including Fortune 500 companies, and has been recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management.

