Apono's 2024 Successes Fuel Next-Level Innovation in Cloud Access Management for 2025

Company's achievements and new appointments set the stage for groundbreaking advancements and growth in secure, automated access management solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apono , the leader in privileged access for the cloud, today announced a series of significant milestones achieved in 2024, alongside strategic growth plans for 2025. These accomplishments underscore the company's commitment to driving advancements in cloud access governance, ensuring users are only granted the minimum necessary permissions required for their tasks, ultimately reducing the risk of internal threats and external attacks.

In 2024, Apono announced the successful completion of its Series A funding round , raising $15.5 million to fuel the company's mission of disrupting traditional access security with AI-driven least privilege solutions. This funding is being used to accelerate product development, support continued growth, deliver unparalleled value to customers, and solidify Apono's position as a leader in the identity security space. As part of its growth plan, Apono has expanded its leadership team by appointing Dan Parelskin as Senior Vice President of Sales, Stephen Lowing as Vice President of Marketing, and most recently Arik Kfir as Vice President of Research and Development. Kfir brings over 20 years of extensive experience in engineering, system and software architecture, and management to Apono. Most recently Kfir has held senior leadership roles at Zesty, Qubex and Zscaler. In his role at Apono, he will lead research and development, specifically spearheading initiatives that increase scalability and expand the platform. His expertise will provide significant value and integrate with Apono's strategic objectives. These appointments are significant steps forward for Apono as it positions itself to capitalize on the increasing demand for cloud-privileged access solutions across markets.

Apono also launched a significant update to the Apono Cloud Access Platform , which enables users to automatically discover, assess, and revoke standing access to resources across their cloud environments. With complete visibility across the cloud, seamless permission revocation, and automated Just-in-Time, Just-Enough Access, this update helps organizations mitigate major risks while fostering rapid innovation within secure guardrails.

In December, Apono was recognized in the IDC Innovators: Software Development Life-Cycle Identity and Access, 2024 report, highlighting emerging vendors introducing new technologies and providing groundbreaking solutions to existing challenges. Using AI and context-driven insights, Apono was recognized by IDC for its ability to enforce role-based access controls and dynamically adjust permissions to align with organizational policies, ensuring that users have only the permissions they need when they need them. Following their presence at AWS re:Invent, Apono was also named a winner of the Winter 2024 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award , which honors trailblazers who demonstrate innovative approaches to solving complex challenges in the digital landscape.

"In a cloud development world where permissions are often unused and identities can lie dormant, Apono offers DevOps teams and engineers a cloud identity and access management platform that allows them to embed 'access flow' permissions with just-in-time policy monitoring that dynamically validates least-privilege user access in the workflow context of the application," said Jason English, director and principal analyst, Intellyx , in SiliconANGLE from AWS re:Invent.

Apono was highlighted in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management as a sample vendor for Just-in-Time Privilege (JITP) tools. This recognition underscores Apono's role in providing innovative solutions for mitigating PAM risks. Gartner noted the increasing traction of JITP tools due to their usability and efficiency in implementation, which aligns with Apono's commitment to delivering user-friendly and effective access management solutions.

"Apono's fearless development team is at the heart of our achievements," said CEO of Apono, Rom Carmel. "Their dedication and innovation drive our mission to provide secure, automated access management solutions. By developing cutting-edge technology, we empower organizations to manage access efficiently and securely. Our solutions streamline access control, reduce risks, and enhance operational efficiency, allowing our clients to focus on their core business objectives."

For more information, visit the Apono website here: www.apono.io .

About Apono:

Founded in 2022 by Rom Carmel (CEO) and Ofir Stein (CTO), Apono leadership leverages over 20 years of combined expertise in Cybersecurity and DevOps Infrastructure. Apono's Cloud Privileged Access Platform offers companies Just-In-Time and Just-Enough privilege access, empowering organizations to seamlessly operate in the cloud by bridging the operational security gap in access management. Today, Apono's platform serves dozens of customers across the US, including Fortune 500 companies, and has been recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management.

Media Contact:

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Apono