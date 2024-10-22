Apono's Series A Funding Fuels Leadership Expansion

Veteran Zero Trust IAM marketing and sales leaders set to accelerate company's growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apono , the leader in privileged access for the cloud, today announced the appointment of Dan Parelskin as Senior Vice President of Sales and the hire of Stephen Lowing as Vice President of Marketing. Following the company's successful Series A funding round in September, these appointments are significant steps forward for Apono as it positions itself to capitalize on the increasing demand for cloud privileged access solutions across markets.

Due to a surge in cloud expansion organizations in various industries need secure access to essential cloud resources without compromising productivity. Traditional approaches like PAM and IGA often fail to provide this level of security within the cloud. Apono's just-in-time, just-enough approach enables customers to seamlessly achieve these security objectives while ensuring compliance with reporting requirements and avoiding disruptions or delays for technical teams that require access to cloud resources.

"I've spent nearly five years focusing on Zero Trust and assisting companies in achieving Zero Standing Privilege within their cloud environments. At Apono, we're providing a solution that can significantly enhance this process and is poised to revolutionize how organizations secure and scale their cloud infrastructure," said Dan Parelskin, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Apono offers customers a rare win-win for user experience and security, while also modernizing the 25-year-old privileged access management industry with a cloud native, cloud-first approach that reduces risk of excess privilege within a modern, user-driven environment."

Parelskin has been working in the cybersecurity industry for nearly 16 years. Before joining Apono, he served as Vice President of Worldwide Solutions Architecture at Axis, a Security Services Edge company. Following Axis's acquisition by HPE, he transitioned to the role of Worldwide Director of SSE Solutions Architecture. Additionally, Parelskin has held leadership positions in sales at other prominent cybersecurity companies, including HackerOne, Tanium, and McAfee. After serving as an advisor to Apono for the past year, Parelskin has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sales. In this role, he leads the sales team, with the goal of driving growth and expanding the company's reach.

"Every enterprise today faces the growing challenge of efficiently securing access across cloud resources and cloud providers. Apono has demonstrated its ability to provide a simple, innovative, and secure solution that addresses this critical need," said Stephen Lowing, Vice President of Marketing. "I'm thrilled to join a company that understands the breadth and depth of this challenge and look forward to reaching and delivering for more customers."

Lowing brings over 12 years of experience leading marketing for brands across the cybersecurity landscape, including identity, cloud security, endpoint protection, application, and network security. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Marketing at Omada, a leading identity and access management (IAM) solution provider. Prior to that, he held the position of Head of Product and Content Marketing at Imperva, a Thales company. In these roles, Lowing developed, led, and executed go-to-market strategies for the companies' application security segments. Additionally, Lowing has held senior marketing roles at CyberArk, Threat Stack, and Promisec. In his new role at Apono, Lowing will lead all marketing activities during a period of growth and contribute to increasing the company's visibility as a critical player in the privileged access cloud market.

"This is a very exciting time for Apono. The market opportunity is clear, and we're thrilled to add the right talent to capitalize on it," said Rom Carmel, CEO and Co-founder of Apono. "Steve and Dan will be instrumental in this phase of our growth. We're excited to benefit from their expertise and look forward to building upon this momentum."

For more information, visit the Apono website here: www.apono.io .

About Apono:

Founded in 2022 by Rom Carmel (CEO) and Ofir Stein (CTO), Apono leadership leverages over 20 years of combined expertise in Cybersecurity and DevOps Infrastructure. Apono's Cloud Privileged Access Platform offers companies Just-In-Time and Just-Enough privilege access, empowering organizations to seamlessly operate in the cloud by bridging the operational security gap in access management. Today, Apono's platform serves dozens of customers across the US, including Fortune 500 companies, and has been recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management.

