Aporia appoints experienced marketing leader Shai Alani as VP of Marketing

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aporia , the end-to-end observability platform for machine learning, announced today that Shai Alani joined the company as VP of Marketing. Shai will play an instrumental part in developing Aporia's global marketing framework, including digital and brand marketing, customer acquisition, and partnerships. Shai's expertise will also help drive Aporia's events strategy, with plans to participate in leading industry events worldwide.

Shai joins Aporia with a wealth of experience in creating innovative 360° digital go-to-market strategies. Prior to joining Aporia, he was the Director of Product, Digital and Data at Partner Israel, responsible for global marketing activities and the adoption of digital technologies across the business. Previously, Shai held the Head of Digital and Data position at El Al Israel Airlines, managing the digital assets, budgets, and advertising strategy for the various products that the company offers.

"I'm thrilled to join a company that is at the forefront of the ML observability industry," said Shai Alani. "I was drawn to Aporia because of its unique approach to monitoring, explaining, and optimizing ML models, as well as its commitment to the ethical and responsible use of AI. I'm excited to work with the team to further develop Aporia's marketing initiatives and to establish the company as the go-to solution for businesses seeking to maximize the value of their machine learning models. With Aporia's cutting-edge technology and dedicated team, I am confident that we will be able to continue to drive growth and strengthen Aporia's position as a leading player in the market."

Aporia's observability platform is specifically designed to enable data science and machine learning teams to monitor, explain, and improve their ML models in production. The platform is used by Fortune 500 companies and data science teams across industries, empowering businesses to ensure responsible AI and fairness. With Aporia, teams gain production visibility, proactive monitoring and automation, advanced investigation tools, and explainability.

"Shai's appointment as our VP of Marketing comes at a crucial time for Aporia, as we continue to expand our platform's capabilities and grow our global footprint," said Liran Hason, CEO and co-founder of Aporia. "His expertise in creating successful go-to-market strategies and his deep understanding of digital technologies will be instrumental in driving Aporia's growth and ensuring our message resonates with our target audience. With Shai on board, we are confident that we can accelerate our mission to enable businesses to trust their AI and drive positive outcomes for their organizations."

About Aporia:

Aporia is the leading ML Observability platform, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders to centralize, visualize, and maximize the value of machine learning models in minutes. Aporia empowers data science and ML teams to confidently monitor, explain, and gain insights to improve models in production. Founded in 2019, Aporia is backed by Tiger Global, Samsung Next, TLV Partners and Vertex Ventures.

