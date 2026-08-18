Apos Launches ARGOS and HYDRA, Bringing Electrostatic Hi-Fi to a New Generation

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apos today announced the SJY ARGOS Electrostatic Headphones and the Apos x ES Lab HYDRA Integrated Amplifier, a new headphone-and-amplifier pairing that revisits one of the most distinctive ideas from the golden age of Japanese hi-fi: electrostatic audio.

The ARGOS and HYDRA provide electrostatic speed, detail, and openness with an amplifier built to handle far more than electrostatics alone. The all-seeing ARGOS and many-headed HYDRA pair two creatures of mythology in a modern electrostatic headphone system.

The story begins in 1960, when Japan's STAX introduced the SR-1 Electrostatic headphones, which gave listeners an experience of openness and detail that conventional headphones struggled to match. More than sixty years later, that appeal is resurging. In a market crowded with headphones that tout elaborate features and digital processing, electrostatics offer the inverse: an experience that is both sonically exceptional and conceptually simple, relying on precise physical engineering to make the music feel more immediate, with individual instruments easier to pick out and small details easier to notice.

The ARGOS and HYDRA modernize the category for today's listener.

Named after Argos Panoptes, the many-eyed figure of mythology, the ARGOS uses a 6,375 mm², 580V Pro Bias electrostatic driver designed around the format's defining qualities of speed, separation, imaging, and fine detail. Rather than pursuing an overtly linear sound signature, SJY gives the ARGOS a natural, slightly warm balance, adding body to bass and presence to vocals.

While most amplifiers are single-purpose creatures, the HYDRA acts as several amplifiers in one, powering electrostatics, planar magnetic headphones, dynamic driver headphones, and passive speakers. Its electrostatic stage provides a low-noise 580V DC bias supply, while a Class AB power amplifier delivers 20 watts per channel for passive speakers, and planar magnetic and dynamic driver headphones. And if you want to run a really hard-to-drive headphone, the 4-pin XLR Direct output gives you direct access to the power amp. Where other systems require an army of amps, the HYDRA combines them into one many-headed machine.

The ARGOS and HYDRA are a distinctly old-school idea rebuilt for the 21st century.

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Gardner Mounce

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SOURCE Apos Inc.