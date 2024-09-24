Apotex certified as a Great Place To Work in Canada, the U.S., and India

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex, the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company, is proud to announce that it is Great Place To Work-Certified™ in Canada, the U.S., and India. This is the first time in Apotex's 50-year history that it has participated in the Great Place To Work® annual survey.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours. Earning this prestigious recognition positions Apotex as an employer of choice based on certain criteria including growth potential, corporate culture, benefits and compensation, access to management, and corporate values.

Apotex highlights:

within Apotex include a sense of pride and loyalty for the organization, a positive reputation for our service to our patients, customers and communities, and an inclusive culture where people are treated fairly. High level of survey engagement , with an 84% participation rate, compared with the average GPTW average rate of 50%, reflecting the drive to create a winning culture.

, with an 84% participation rate, compared with the average GPTW average rate of 50%, reflecting the drive to create a winning culture. Sense of optimism from team members about the future and a strong sense of purpose in their work and accomplishments

"We are incredibly proud to be named a Great Place To Work. This recognition reflects our collective commitment to excellence and the positive impact of our Winning Behaviours of Individual Accountability, Rigor & Discipline, and Continuous Improvement on our business and culture," said Allan Oberman, President & CEO, Apotex. "We are committed to delivering a positive experience for our team members and creating a workplace where everyone can grow and thrive."

"Our impressive participation rate and the positive feedback from our colleagues are a testament to the inclusive and supportive culture we are building," said Carina Vassilieva, Chief Human Resources Officer, Apotex. "As we celebrate our 50th year, our overall engagement results demonstrate the strength of our culture today and guide us in further shaping the Apotex of the future."

