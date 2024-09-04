Apotex Corp. is the first generic manufacturer to launch dasatinib tablets in the United States

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp., an affiliate of Apotex Inc. ("Apotex"), announced today the launch of dasatinib tablets, a generic version of Sprycel®1, in the United States, with 180-days of exclusivity.

Dasatinib is a kinase inhibitor used to treat certain types of leukemia in both adults and children 1 year of age and older, including cases where previous treatment were not effective or tolerated.

"Apotex continues to deliver best-in-class product launches, supporting patients on their journey to health," said Christine Baeder, President, Apotex Corp. "As the first generic manufacturer to launch dasatinib in the United States, we are proud to provide this high-quality, cost-saving option."

Please refer to the complete prescribing information, patient information leaflet, warnings and precautions, adverse reactions and contraindications.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceutical products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions. Learn more about us at www.apotex.com.

1. Sprycel® is a registered trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

SOURCE Apotex Corp.