Apotex Corp. is the first generic manufacturer to launch oxcarbazepine ER tablets in the United States

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp., an affiliate of Apotex Inc. ("Apotex"), announced today that it is the first generic manufacturer to launch oxcarbazepine ER tablets, a generic version of Oxtellar XR®1, in the United States.

Oxcarbazepine ER tablets are an oral once-a-day anticonvulsant indicated for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients 6 years of age and older.

"As one of the largest generic pharmaceutical providers in the United States, we are pleased to offer a diverse portfolio across dosage forms and therapeutic areas," said Michael Bohling, Vice President, Sales & Marketing. "We are proud to be the first generic manufacturer to launch oxcarbazepine ER in the US, providing a high-quality and cost-effective option for patients living with seizures."

Please refer to the complete prescribing information for information on warnings and precautions, adverse reactions and contraindications.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceutical products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions. Learn more about us at www.apotex.com.

___________________ 1. Oxtellar XR® is a registered trademark of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SOURCE Apotex Corp.