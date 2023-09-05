Apotex Corp. Launches Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.1% in the United States

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp. has released its latest ophthalmic product in the United States, announcing today that brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.1% is now available.

Brimonidine is an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Apotex Corp. Launches Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.1% in the United States.
"Open-angle glaucoma impacts over 2.7 million Americans, and millions more have ocular hypertension. Bringing this product to market will make a real difference for these patients, who depend on this medicine to preserve their vision," says Peter Hardwick, President, Apotex Corp.

"We're excited to be able to offer this high-quality, cost-saving option to prescribers and patients across the country."

Prescribing information can be found at: www.apotex.com/products/us/downloads/pre/brim_opso_0.1_ins.pdf.

About Apotex Corp.

Apotex Corp. is a US based company, headquartered in Weston, Florida. It and its global affiliates are leaders in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and are committed to supplying patients with a broad portfolio of high-quality, affordable medicines covering all major therapeutic areas.

