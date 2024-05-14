Apotex Corp. Launches Generic Fertility Treatment Injectable Cetrorelix® in the United States

WESTON, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp. announced today the launch of Cetrorelix Acetate for Injection 0.25mg, a generic version of Cetrotide® in the United States.

Cetrorelix Acetate for Injection is a synthetic decapeptide with gonadotrophin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist, indicated for the inhibition of premature LH surges in women undergoing controlled ovarian stimulation.

"This launch provides American women access to affordable fertility treatments," said Christine Baeder, President, Apotex Corp. "It demonstrates our unwavering focus on meeting patient needs with high-quality medication that is more accessible to everyone."

Please refer to the complete Prescribing information here for information on Warnings and Precautions, Adverse Reactions and Contraindications.

About Apotex Corp.

Apotex Corp. is a US-based company that sells high-quality, affordable and complex medicines to patients in the United States. Headquartered in Weston, Florida, Apotex Corp. and its global affiliates are committed to supplying patients with an integrated portfolio of generic, biosimilar and innovative branded pharmaceutical products.

SOURCE Apotex Corp.