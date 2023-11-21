Apotex Corp. Launches Teriparatide Injectable for Osteoporosis Treatment in the United States

News provided by

Apotex Corp.

21 Nov, 2023, 16:06 ET

WESTON, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp. announced today the launch of Teriparatide Injection, a single-patient-use pre-filled pen used for the treatment of osteoporosis in the United States.

Teriparatide Injection is supplied as a single-patient-use pre-filled pen containing 250 mcg/mL, capable of administering 28 daily doses of 20 mcg per pen.

Please refer to the complete Prescribing information here for information on Warnings and Precautions, Adverse Reactions and Contraindications and read the Medication Guide here.

"Osteoporosis impacts approximately 10 million Americans, and millions more have low bone density, placing them at high risk. The launch of this product will provide much-needed affordable access for these patients," says Michael Bohling, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Apotex Corp.

"The approval of Teriparatide Injection is a testament to Apotex's commitment to the development of complex generic drugs and ensures expanded access for patients to affordable, high-quality medicines," says Kiran Krishnan, PhD Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs at Apotex Corp.

Ambio, an exclusive co-development partner to Apotex, was integral to the success of the project with their vast experience in peptides. "The approval of Teriparatide bioequivalent showcases Ambio's strength in the development of complex peptides," says Chris Bai, CEO at Ambio.

About Apotex Corp.

Apotex Corp. is a US-based company headquartered in Weston, Florida. It and its global affiliates are leaders in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and are committed to supplying patients with a broad portfolio of high-quality, affordable medicines covering all major therapeutic areas.

SOURCE Apotex Corp.

