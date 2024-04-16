Apotex Inc. to Present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Annual Healthcare Investor Conference

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canada's largest pharmaceutical company, Apotex Inc. ("Apotex"), announced today that Allan Oberman, President & CEO, will be presenting at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Annual Healthcare Investor Conference on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024 at 11:30 am EST.

About Apotex

Apotex Inc. is a Canadian-based global health company that produces high-quality, affordable and complex medicines for patients around the world, with a strategic focus on becoming a Canadian Health Champion and an Americas Partner of Choice. Apotex has an integrated portfolio of generic, biosimilar and innovative branded pharmaceutical products for global markets. Apotex employs over 7,000 people worldwide in manufacturing, R&D, and commercial operations. Apotex medicines are accessible to patients in more than 75 countries globally. Apotex is comprised of multiple divisions and affiliates, including Apotex Inc., focused on generic and specialty innovative medicines in Canada and internationally, Apotex Corp., an affiliate of Apotex Inc. which markets and sells products in the United States, and Apobiologix, a division of Apotex Inc. focused on biosimilar medicines. For more information, visit www.apotex.com.

SOURCE Apotex Inc.