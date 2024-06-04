Apotex to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2024

News provided by

Apotex Inc.

Jun 04, 2024, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Inc. ("Apotex"), Canada's largest pharmaceutical company, announced that Allan Oberman, President & CEO, will be presenting at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 at 9:00 am EST in New York, NY.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company with a portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceutical products that meet a broad set of patient and consumer needs. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico and India, and an extensive international distribution network, Apotex has led the Canadian generic pharmaceutical market for decades. As the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions, Apotex delivers high-quality, affordable and complex medicines around the world. Learn more about Apotex's commitment over the last 50 years to improve everyday access to innovative medicines and health products at www.apotex.com.

SOURCE Apotex Inc.

Also from this source

Apotex Completes Acquisition of Searchlight, a leading Canadian-based Specialty Innovative Branded Pharmaceutical Company

Apotex Completes Acquisition of Searchlight, a leading Canadian-based Specialty Innovative Branded Pharmaceutical Company

Acquisition marks a significant step in Apotex's growth strategy, advancing its position as a preferred Health Partner of Choice in the Americas....
Apotex Inc. to Present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Annual Healthcare Investor Conference

Apotex Inc. to Present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Annual Healthcare Investor Conference

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canada's largest pharmaceutical company, Apotex Inc. ("Apotex"), announced today that Allan Oberman, President ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics