Apothca to Open the First Adult-Use Marijuana Dispensary in Arlington

With the opening of Apothca's recreational dispensary, consumers will have a new choice to purchase adult-use cannabis products. Not only will Apothca's location be the first adult-use retail location in Arlington, but it will also be the first in the area as no dispensaries are yet to open in cities and towns such as Cambridge, Somerville, Lexington, Belmont, and the rest of the neighboring communities. Apothca will offer a full assortment of products to its guests including dried flower, extracts, and edibles. The Arlington store will be open to recreational guests seven days a week from 11:00am to 7:00pm Sundays and Mondays and 10:00am to 8:00pm Tuesday through Saturday.

In acknowledging this occasion, Joseph Lekach, Chief Executive Officer of Apothca remarked, "We would like to thank the Arlington community and all the Arlington Town officials for the support and trust they have placed in us. We are excited to be opening the first adult-use shop in Arlington and serving the Arlington community and all those who travel near our convenient location at 1386 Mass Ave."

All Apothca guests should check Apothca's website, www.apothca.com , for all updates related to the opening, parking, product availability, and advanced ordering. Apothca remains committed to keeping guests and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and will require everyone to wear masks and has established significant cleanliness and social distancing procedures.

In addition to its co-located medical and adult-use dispensary located at 491 Lynnway in Lynn, Apothca plans to open its third location in Boston, Massachusetts' neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in late 2020.

About Apothca, Inc

Apothca, Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in Massachusetts and Oregon. Apothca, Inc. currently has two dispensaries in Massachusetts, located at 1386 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, Massachusetts 02476 and 491 Lynnway, Lynn, Massachusetts 10905. Our state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation campus is located in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, with the first ever cannabis greenhouse in Massachusetts.

Apothca, Inc. also has a retail operation in Eugene, Oregon.

