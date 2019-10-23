Apothca to Open the First Adult-Use Marijuana Dispensary in Lynn

With the opening of Apothca's recreational dispensary, consumers will have a new choice to purchase adult-use cannabis products. Apothca will offer a full assortment of products to its guests including dried flower, extracts, and edibles. The Lynn store will be open to patients and recreational customers seven days a week from 10:00am to 8:00pm.

In acknowledging this occasion, Joseph Lekach, Chief Executive Officer of Apothca remarked, "We would like to thank the Lynn community and all the Lynn city officials for the support and trust they have placed in us. We are excited to be opening one of the closest adult-use shops to Boston and serving the Lynn community and all those who travel near our convenient location at 491 Lynnway." Lekach continued, "at Apothca, we will always put patient's access to medicinal cannabis first. To that end, patients will be able to skip any lines to check into the dispensary, have a patient only area in which to checkout and benefit from lower prices for medicinal purchases. We also are committed to making every single product sold to adult-use visitors available to patients."

All Apothca guests and patients should check Apothca's website, www.apothca.com, for all updates related to the opening, parking, and product availability.

In addition to its medical dispensary located at 11 Water St, 3rd floor in Arlington, Apothca plans to open its third location in Boston, Massachusetts' neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in early 2020.

About Apothca, Inc

Apothca, Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in Massachusetts, Oregon, and Colombia. Apothca, Inc. currently has two dispensaries in Massachusetts, located at 11 Water St, Unit 3b (third floor), Arlington, Massachusetts 02476 and 491 Lynnway, Lynn, Massachusetts 10905. Our state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation campus is located in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, with the first ever cannabis greenhouse in Massachusetts.

Apothca, Inc. also has a retail operation in Eugene, Oregon.

For more information on Apothca, Inc., its operations, or its team, please visit www.apothca.com.

For all inquiries, please email info@apothca.com.

