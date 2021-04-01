Apotheco Appoints Veteran Healthcare and Pharmacy Leader as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apotheco Pharmacy Group ("Apotheco" or the "Company"), a leading clinically focused network of specialized pharmacies serving the unique needs of the dermatology market, has announced the appointment of David Vucurevich, R.Ph. as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Vucurevich, a pharmacist by training, brings over 30 years of experience in the pharmacy industry with an accomplished track record of leading core operational, growth and business development initiatives in dynamic, highly competitive markets. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Genoa Healthcare, the largest provider of pharmacy, outpatient telepsychiatry and medication management services for behavioral health patients. In this role, Mr. Vucurevich led new site expansion and business integration, nearly tripling the operational footprint prior to Genoa Healthcare's sale to UnitedHealth Group for more than $2.5 billion. Prior to this, Mr. Vucurevich served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Prasco Laboratories, a leading, privately-held pharmaceutical manufacturer.

Mr. Vucurevich has served as a member of the Board of Apotheco for approximately two years. He has worked closely with the Company's talented founders and brings immediate knowledge of the Company's strategy and operations. "I am honored to join the Apotheco team as CEO at this exciting time in the Company's history," said Mr. Vucurevich. "I am looking forward to executing on the next stage of the Company's impressive growth and working with the team to build the preeminent pharmacy network serving the dermatology market."

John Figueroa, Chairman of the Board of Apotheco said, "David has been a strong member of the Board for the last two years, and we are thrilled that he will be stepping into the CEO role. He brings a strong track record of achieving growth and value creation during his career, and I look forward to his contributions to the Apotheco organization."

Waud Capital Partners ("WCP"), an experienced private equity firm with a track record of successful investments in the pharmacy market, completed a majority investment in the Company to support growth in 2019. Since that time, the Company has more than doubled its network of pharmacy locations.

Added Chris Graber, Partner at WCP and a member of the Board of Apotheco, "Mr. Vucurevich shares our deep belief in dedication to serving all of Apotheco's key constituents: patients, prescribers, health plans and pharmaceutical manufacturers. He has been instrumental in furthering a value-added, differentiated service offering that is essential to future success in its next phase of growth."

About Apotheco

Apotheco is a leading clinically focused network of specialized pharmacies serving the dermatology market. Through its high-touch model, the Company benefits prescribers, patients and payors by providing convenience, cost savings and leading customer service. For additional information on Apotheco, visit www.apothecopharmacy.com.

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.2 billion since its founding in 1993. The firm partners with exceptional management teams to build market leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and business and technology services. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 325 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, visit www.waudcapital.com.

