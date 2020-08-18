Apotheka Systems Inc. Launches State of The Art COVID-19 CRM Platform

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 18, 2020 Apotheka Systems Inc. announced they have launched their state of the art COVID-19 CRM platform to both their domestic and international clientele.

The Covid-19 pandemic's significant negative effects to our daily lifestyles coupled with major disruptions to the USA economy have greatly impacted most households, businesses, and schools in America.

In an effort to ease into the "new normal" post Covid-19, Apotheka Systems Inc. has a developed a healthtech centric HIPAA compliant CRM platform that manages end users' (employees, students, event fans among others); testing cycles, communication, contact tracing, follow ups, care management to facilitate easier transition back to daily normal life.

"In order to move forward safely the platform is one of the tools that supports our clients' efforts to proactively tackle the spread of the virus, minimize both loss of life and litigation risk." – Dennis Maliani, CEO Apotheka Systems Inc.

The platform can be used in various industries including education, sports, travel, hospitality, manufacturing, among others.

Key features include tracking virus outbreaks and alerts; scheduling testing with labs; results management and reporting to CDC or HHS; communication of results in real -time to employers, employees, parents, students etc.; secure data management layered with cutting edge technologies like AI and Blockchain; contact tracing and follow ups; decentralized data management and analytics; both telehealth and IoT (thermal temperature / biometric scanners) integrations and contact less capabilities to include plug and play features with various technical and business Enterprise Resource Planning systems; hospital and lab systems to facilitate secure data transmission and exchange.

Apotheka is already experiencing increased demand from various companies in regards to the platform due to continuous sporadic and disruptive virus outbreaks around the country. For additional information or to schedule a demo please email [email protected]

About Us: Apotheka is a SaaS company that's leveraging Blockchain and AI technologies to build new age digital health solutions to elevate patient care experience in any given healthcare setting through out their patient journey.

SOURCE Apotheka Systems Inc.

Related Links

https://www.apotheka.co

