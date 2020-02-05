Apothic Launches First Varietal Wine

In true Apothic style, winemaker Deb Juergenson put her signature stamp on a classic – creating a fruit-forward Cab with a silky finish. "We've learned that many Cabernet enthusiasts prefer a smooth style," said Juergenson. "Apothic Cab delivers the dark fruit intensity fans appreciate in our Red Blend with a polished, velvety style red wine enthusiasts crave."

As an integral variety in the best-selling Apothic Red Blend, Apothic realized that Cabernet deserved its own time to shine. "We are so excited to offer fans the Cabernet they already love in Apothic Red Blend," said Molly Davis, Apothic's Vice President of Marketing. "Smooth and approachable, Apothic Cab's signature style is certain to win over new wine drinkers to the Cabernet category."

ABOUT APOTHIC

Apothic is famous for disrupting the wine world with its unconventional wine blends. Winemaker Deb Juergenson's visionary bold, fruit-forward wines have redefined the wine blend category, including hallmark Apothic Red, cold-brew-infused Apothic Brew and 60-day aged in whiskey-barrels Apothic Inferno.

