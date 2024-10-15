Apothic, the #1 Premium Wine Brand*, Unveils Full Brand Redesign with a Sleek and Elevated Label Update

Apothic introduces a sophisticated new look with the 'Find Your Signature Taste' campaign, enhancing wine experiences.

MODESTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apothic, the #1 premium wine* and America's #1 red blend**, recognized for its innovative approach to the premium wine category, proudly announces its complete brand redesign. This new look features a sleek, elevated label that updates its iconic appearance while retaining the recognizable 'A' emblem, improving visibility on shelves and making it easier for fans to find their favorite wine.

To mark the occasion, Apothic is launching its 'Find Your Signature Taste' campaign, featuring acclaimed Chef Olivia Tiedemann. Her inventive and distinctive culinary approach makes her the perfect partner to showcase Apothic's unique, crave-worthy wines to her 4.4M Instagram followers. The campaign will also be amplified through retail point of sale, digital ads, experiential events, social media, and supported by four influencers, inviting consumers to explore the brand's diverse offerings and discover pairings to elevate their dining experiences.

"We're excited to introduce Apothic's new packaging, a reflection of how our brand continues to evolve," said Carmen Maria Navarro, Senior Director of Brand Management at E. & J. Gallo Winery. "The redesign answers consumers' call for clarity on what to expect from each bottle, making it easier for them to discover their favorite wines and enhancing the brand's recognizability. Together with our 'Find Your Signature Taste' campaign, we hope to inspire people to explore different varietals and blends that complement their personal tastes, whether they're hosting a dinner party or enjoying a casual night with friends."

The aesthetic overhaul spans the entire collection, including popular SKUs such as Apothic Original Red, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Pinot Noir, to accentuate each bottle on shelves. This redesign is the result of a comprehensive two-year renovation, during which Apothic engaged over 52,000 consumers to better understand what they love and where improvements could be made. The new packaging reflects Apothic's deep commitment to enhancing memorable dining and social experiences, with packaging tests indicating a +19-point improvement in associating Apothic with key wine experiences, such as food pairings***, making it the ideal companion for any meal.

"Our new packaging beautifully reflects the essence of Apothic wines," says Apothic winemaker Ashleigh Ricchio. "While the look has evolved, Apothic continues to deliver the same smooth wines with high fruit intensity that our fans know and love. With detailed practices like harvesting at optimum grape maturity and delicate handling, we ensure that every bottle captures the signature style and quality Apothic is known for."

Ready to give Apothic a try? Apothic is available at retailers nationwide or on https://www.apothic.com/ with varieties including Apothic Red 750mL (SRP: $10.99), Apothic Cab 750ML (SRP: $10.99), Apothic Merlot 750mL (SRP:$10.99), Apothic Crush 750mL (SRP: $10.99), Apothic White 750mL (SRP: $10.99), Apothic Dark 750mL (SRP: $10.99), Apothic Chard 750mL (SRP: $10.99), Apothic Pinot Noir 750mL (SRP: $10.99), Apothic Inferno 750mL (SRP: $12.99), Apothic Rose 750mL (SRP: $10.99). Visit https://www.apothic.com/ or @apothicwine to learn more.

ABOUT APOTHIC

Apothic's story traces back to the Apotheca, a place where, centuries ago, experts crafted bespoke blends to meet individual tastes. Today, Apothic brings a rich, full-flavored smooth finish wine that people love most. Whether enjoyed with a great meal or in the company of friends, Apothic wines are always effortlessly enjoyable.

